John Henry Ball, Sr.,84, of Winchester, VA., Passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Envoy Of Winchester in Winchester, VA. He was born in Marlboro, VA the son of the late Richard Ball and Beulah Nelson.
A man well-known in the community and was always willing to help with anything.
He leaves to cherish his memory with his brother, Charlie Ball; a son, John H. Ball, Jr.; four daughters, Lisa Kingree, Kanisha Richards, Kayla Brown and Kenya Ball. A host of cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
His wife, Linda Ball and two daughters, Tina and Mary Ball and sister Louise Ball Jackson preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 11:00 Friday, September 20th 2019 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester,
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Donation maybe sent to Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E. Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA 22601, for the Burial Fund of John H, Ball, Sr.
