John William Fincham, Sr.
John William Fincham, Sr., 91, of Winchester, VA, died on Monday, August 9, 2021 at a local nursing facility in Winchester, VA.
John was born on April 22, 1930, in Woodville, VA, the son of the late John W. and Dillie Nichols Fincham. He was a member of the Calvary Church of the Brethren in Winchester, VA, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. John drove a truck for Alfred Snapp delivering apples for several years before becoming a maintenance supervisor at Dulles Airport for 21 ½ years. He loved to bowl, pitching horseshoes, square dancing, and most of all being with his family and friends.
John was married to the late Juanita Unger Fincham, and the late Lillian Holly Fincham.
Surviving is a daughter: Diana R. Whitlock of Winchester, VA; a step-son: Michael N. Hofmann; a daughter-in-law: Stephanie Lowery Fincham of Stephens City, VA; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a special companion: Ruby Smith: Gerrardstown, WV
John is preceded in death by two sons: Harvey Lee Settle and John W. Fincham, Jr; and a daughter: Mildred Settle Chase.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Calvary Church of the Brethren on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastors Jonathan Martino and Charlie Estep.
Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made the Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602
