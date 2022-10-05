Nazeeh Johnson has pushed himself to the limit for years so he could be on the field for this past Sunday night’s game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.
As far as the Millbrook High School graduate and defensive back is concerned, he is just getting started after making his NFL regular-season debut against Tampa Bay.
The former Marshall University standout participated on the return and coverage teams for kickoffs and punts against the Buccaneers, but naturally, the 24-year-old doesn’t want his only contributions to come on special teams.
“I worked my [butt] off to get to this point,” said Johnson in a phone interview on Tuesday when describing his emotions before Sunday’s game. “It was a long time coming. I made it to the NFL. I made it to the active roster. I’m a kid from Winchester, Virginia, who did that. Walk-on [at Marshall] University. If you know my story, it’s crazy how far I came. I took that all in.
“But with my mindset, and with how competitive I am, I’m happy that I’m here, but I want to be out there [playing defense]. I’m not settled yet. I want to be making plays out there for the team.”
And Johnson is glad to work toward that with Kansas City, which selected him in the seventh round of this year’s NFL draft. The Chiefs are 3-1 and in first place in the AFC West division.
Johnson did not make Kansas City’s 53-man roster out of training camp, but the Chiefs quickly signed him to their 16-man practice squad. He spent the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad before Kansas City signed him to its 53-man roster on Sept. 28.
Had the Chiefs not done so, Johnson might have decided to suit up for Kansas City’s opponent on Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL teams are allowed to sign practice squad players from other teams as long as they are adding them to their active roster, and Johnson said the Raiders expressed interest in doing that last week.
By putting him on their 53-man roster to keep him in Kansas City, Johnson got an even stronger sense of how much he’s appreciated by the Chiefs.
“It shows that I have value, and other teams are seeing my value,” Johnson said. “It was the hardest decision of my life [deciding which team to play for], because the Raiders were telling me I could play that following week. But I stayed with the team that took a chance on me, and I’m just going to ride with it. I feel like I made the best decision for me and my family.”
Johnson said he would have been playing for the same salary with the Raiders, but when factoring in that Nevada doesn’t have state income tax, he figures he actually would have more money in his bank account with them. But there are just too many things Johnson likes about the Chiefs.
“Every time I’m there, [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] talks to me, [head coach Andy Reid] talks to me,” Johnson said. “I’ve only been around one organization, but this organization feels like family. It doesn’t feel like a business.
“I’m really enjoying it. The [defensive backs], the other rookies and vets in our room, they make practice and everything enjoyable. You look forward to going to practice. Every day, we’re just having fun and just getting better.”
Johnson is in a comfortable situation with the Chiefs, and he might not have been with the Raiders. Johnson — who is training as both a safety and cornerback with the Chiefs — said Las Vegas’ injury situation at cornerback intrigued him.
But he wasn’t sure what the Raiders’ plans for him would be, and he wasn’t sure if Las Vegas might just have been interested in him because of its upcoming game with the Chiefs and were hoping to get information from him. Johnson did tell the Raiders he appreciated their interest, though.
In the weeks leading up to the game against Tampa Bay, Johnson did his best to provide scout team work against the Chiefs’ top receivers, with the limitation that he coudn’t play the ball in the air. But otherwise, he was able to do what he could to improve his defensive technique. Johnson notes that practice squad players get plenty of attention, because they can be just one week away from joining the 53-man roster.
Johnson also said before the season started that he needed to show he could be trusted to play special teams, and he obviously did enough.
“I’ve just been going hard, showing them my speed, showing them my athletic ability,” said Johnson, whose fastest recorded 40-yard dash is a 4.35.
Kickoffs have lost a lot of their luster in today’s NFL, since many of them sail into the end zone for touchbacks. But Johnson’s first NFL play resulted in a fumble.
Tampa Bay’s Rachaad White ran the kickoff out after catching the ball two yards into the end zone, and his 25-yard return resulted in Chris Lammons forcing a fumble that was recovered by Elijah Lee at the Bucs’ 21-yard line. Kansas City scored two plays later to take a 7-0 lead. The Chiefs led 14-3 after one quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game in a 41-31 victory.
“It was a great feeling,” said Johnson of the fumble.
Johnson also enjoyed a chance to watch two of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks in action in his teammate Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, who combined for more than 600 yards passing and threw three TD passes each.
“The NFL atmosphere is one of the craziest atmopsheres you can get,” said Johnson, who played in front of 68,348 fans. “I got to see Tom Brady and Pat Mahomes go crazy, live on the sideline.”
Johnson said jaws dropped on the sideline on Mahomes scrambling two-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Under pressure, Mahomes ran out of the pocket, did a 360 spin around a defender on the right sideline, then stopped on a dime as he approached the line of scrimmage and a defender. He then flipped the ball ahead to Edwards-Helaiire in the back of the end zone.
Johnson said he’s fortunate to go up against one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in practice.
“Seeing his work ethic, how he competes in practice, I just try to model that into my own game, and just go at him as best as I can in practice,” Johnson said.
Johnson didn’t have any family members present at the game, but he had someone there who comes pretty close in former Millbrook teammate PK Kier, a 2017 graduate. Johnson said Kier — who went on to play running back at the University of Virginia — is attending law school in Florida, so he got him tickets.
“I didn’t get to see him long, but it was nice seeing him,” Johnson said. ‘He’s trying to have his own law firm and do things with athletes.”
Like Kier, Johnson is going to keep working to improve his situation.
“I’m always trying to work,” Johnson said. “I’m always trying to better myself.”
