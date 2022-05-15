The adjustment from college to professional sports is about as big as it gets.
After participating in the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp last week, Millbrook High School graduate and former Marshall University star defensive back Nazeeh Johnson realized there's one adjustment you can't make.
"What I learned is just be yourself and fly around," said the 23-year-old Johnson in a phone interview on Wednesday. "If you're going to make a mistake, do it going 100 miles an hour."
Johnson — a seventh-round selection of the Chiefs in this year's NFL Draft — was one of 74 participants in the rookie minicamp that was held May 7-9 at the practice grounds of Kansas City's Truman Sports Complex.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Johnson's speed is one of the things that attracted him to the Chiefs and the eight teams that expressed interest in him as a free agent. Johnson's 40-yard dash clocking at Marshall's pro day averaged out to 4.37 seconds, with some having him as fast as 4.35. Johnson learned at minicamp that being able to react quickly is particularly crucial.
The Chiefs had him work out at strong safety and as a nickel back who covers slot receivers and tight ends, roles he has extensive experience with from his days as a three-time All-Conference USA selection at Marshall.
Johnson said it was an adjustment playing farther off the line of scrimmage than he was used to in college. As a safety at Marshall, Johnson would often line up 10 yards from the line of scrimmage.
"In the NFL, you've got to be out 14, 15 yards, and as soon as the ball is snapped you've got to hurry up, pedal out of there and get into your drops of your zones because it's a passing league," Johnson said. "The safeties are no longer really man-to-man with people. They're more in the post, or you're dropping down in the curl flat."
Players didn't wear pads during the rookie camp, which had some individual drills but featured mostly team drills.
"We had team pass, team run, team blitz [drills]," Johnson said. "We were doing full-go [against the offense]. We didn't have pads on, but they expected us to execute at a high level. They wanted you to go as fast as you can and show effort."
Johnson said he received a lot of good feedback from the coaches.
"They said to know the playbook, and everything's going to work itself out," Johsnon said. "They said you've got the talent. You just need to be in the right places and play fast. On defense, if you're not knowing what you're doing, you play slow. Once I understand the playbook, I can actually use my talents, my speed, my ability, and starting making more plays on the field."
Players were issued iPads to help them study away from the field. Johnson traveled back to Kansas City on Sunday so he can acclimate himself more ahead of the OTAs (organized team activities), the first session of which is scheduled for May 25-26. OTAs are for the entire team but are voluntary.
"I can communicate with the coaches [on the iPad], and they can draw on the screen while I'm watching," Johnson said.
Johnson said he did make some notable plays during the minicamp. Johnson said he had two pass breakups. One was an interception opportunity, but he dropped it.
"One of them I came down, I was in curl flat [coverage], it was on the tight end, and I read it pretty good," Johnson said. "I had another play where I was in man coverage and I almost got the interception."
Overall, Johnson said the rookie camp was a great experience. The Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as one of the preeminent organizations in the NFL under head coach Andy Reid, who has led the team to nine straight winning seasons since taking over in 2013. Kansas City has won the AFC West six straight years and they've advanced to AFC Championship game four straight seasons, winning one Super Bowl and appearing in another in that time.
"I just like how they operate," Johnson said. "They operate like a well-oiled machine. Everybody's treated like family. You're not looked upon any less than somebody else. That's how their team is where they're at now, because they respect everybody. Everybody has one common goal when they walk into that building, and it's to win championships."
