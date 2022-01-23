WINCHESTER — A trucker caught in one of the biggest marijuana seizures in Frederick County has avoided prison.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court on Dec. 21, Kenya Monte Parks pleaded guilty to possessing more than five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute and received a 15-year suspended sentence. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of probation and a maximum of 18 months imprisonment. A transportation of more than five pounds of marijuana charge was dismissed as part of the agreement. Parks, a 41-year-old Fredericksburg resident, spent about five weeks in jail after the seizure before receiving bond. He will be on five years of supervised probation.
On March 14, 2019, Parks was caught by Drug Enforcement Administration agents and state police with 240 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 81 south of Winchester. Authorities initially said they seized 450 pounds, but measurements revealed it was far less.
Nonetheless, the seizure was substantial. The street value of a pound of marijuana in Virginia ranges from $3,000 to $5,000 depending on quality, meaning Parks was carrying at least $720,000 worth of pot.
Virginia residents who are 21 or older can now legally possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana for recreational use, and each household can legally grow up to four marijuana plants for personal use. However, it remains illegal to sell marijuana in Virginia until Jan. 1, 2024, and it can only be bought legally with a medical prescription until that date.
Parks was driving a tractor-trailer from California. Authorities said discrepancies in trucking records tipped them off about the pot. He was identified in a criminal complaint as member of a "drug organization based in California and Washington D.C." The complaint didn't specify which organization.
Parks initially maintained his innocence. Defense attorney William August "Beau" Bassler previously said his client never looked inside the trailer when he picked it up. Bassler noted Parks' DNA and fingerprints weren't on the bags of marijuana found in the trailer.
On Friday, Bassler said he couldn't comment on what transpired in the plea negotiations, but noted it resulted in Parks admitting guilt. Kristen G. Zalenski, the assistant commonwealth's attorney who prosecuted the case, didn't return a call.
