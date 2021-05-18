WINCHESTER — The approximately 2,000 people passing through the Joint Judicial Center on North Kent Street each day will no longer have to wear masks if they are vaccinated for the coronavirus.
The change was approved Monday by the Virginia Supreme Court. It came after Gov. Ralph S. Northam announced Friday that Virginia’s mask mandate was being lifted on Saturday for most indoor and outdoor locations. Exceptions include jails, prisons, hospitals and nursing homes. Northam’s order came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended dropping the mandate for vaccinated people.
In a written statement, Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons wrote that mask mandates enacted shortly after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March of last year may be modified. The modifications are allowed “if the chief justice or presiding judge determines that such modifications are safe and consistent with recommendations of the CDC, the governor’s executive order and the Virginia Department of Health.”
The courthouse at 5 N. Kent St. is home to Frederick County and Winchester circuit and general district courts. Lemons wrote that people entering courthouses will continue to be screened for the virus per Virginia Department of Health recommendations. In September, temperature-taking thermal scanners were installed at courthouse entrances to screen employees and visitors.
Winchester Sheriff Les R. Taylor, whose office is responsible for courthouse security, said after Lemons’ statement that he’s asked presiding Judge Alexander R. Iden for clarification about screening procedures. They include whether people entering the court will be asked by deputies if they’ve been vaccinated, whether people will be required to show proof of vaccinations or whether the honor system will relied upon. Taylor said he expects to get an answer soon.
