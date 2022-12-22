Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain for the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.