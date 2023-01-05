Handley football coach Dan Jones had not planned to leave his “dream job” before the start of his fifth season.
But during the week of the regular-season finale and in the aftermath of a wild 37-30 overtime victory over James Wood, he felt something different.
“I woke up one morning. Honestly it was the week of the James Wood game,” Jones explained via telephone. “When I walked off the field after James Wood, I was kind of at peace. I kind of knew that I had given it all I could and that it was time for a change.”
Jones, only the second former Judges player to lead the historic program, officially stepped down on Thursday, ending more than 30 years of association with the program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
Jones, 52, says he leaves the position only with positives to say about his tenure after taking over for John Davis in 2018.
“The program is great,” Jones said. “The administration was great. There’s not a negative of coaching at Handley for me.”
After reaching the Group AA Division III state semifinals in 2010, the Handley football program had fallen upon hard times. The Judges had just one winning season, including an 0-10 mark in 2015, before Jones took over in 2018. Beginning in 1994, he had previously served as a freshman and JV head coach and varsity assistant and the 1989 Handley grad was a standout tight end as a player.
“When I took it, I was hoping to be able to change and bring Handley back to being relevant in high school football,” Jones said. “I knew I had a small window.”
Jones went 5-5 in his first season and did not have a losing season as head coach. He took the Judges to four consecutive Region 4C playoff berths over his final four seasons and compiled a 32-17 overall mark. He was The Winchester Star’s Coach of the Year after leading the team to an 8-3 mark in 2019. The Judges went 9-2 in the fall of 2021 and were 7-4 this past season.
“I won’t say I’m satisfied, but I’m happy with the progress,” he said of his tenure. “I would have liked to make the next step and win a district title, a playoff game and make it through the regions. That was one of our goals as a staff to get to that point. I hate kind of stopping before we were able to get there.”
But Jones said he knew the time was right to move on. He has two daughters in college with Peyton, a freshman, playing tennis at Hollins.
“It’s a cliché in a way, but it’s family,” he said. “I’ve missed so much of them growing up because of coaching and I don’t want to miss anymore.”
Jones said his staff has been critical to help the program get back on a winning track.
“I can’t say how much I appreciate the loyalty and the dedication of my staff,” Jones said. “With Jim Gaynor, it’s the same thing with him putting 30-plus years in. Derek Dowrey, the same thing and Matt Mintschenko. And then we have some young guys like Scott Nole, James Gibson and Lloyd Phillips who have stepped up and put in a lot of effort to make this program successful. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Jones said that many memories stick out about a program that has featured Division I talent, but it’s little things that he will remember most as a head coach.
“The biggest part and the hardest part to leave is the connections I’ve made with the kids,” he said. “Seeing Jacob Parker throw to Kevin Curry to win my first game, the fact that we won was nice, but seeing those two kids succeed and how excited they were was a huge moment.
“It’s being able to coach with people like Todd Hill and Tony Rayburn as well as Jim Gaynor and Derek Dowrey for so many years. Tim Mondell created a bunch of memories that I can’t talk about in coaches’ offices and on scouting trips.
“But honestly, every year there’s a kid that surprises me, that just does something I didn’t expect. It’s just wonderful to see when they smile and come off the field after being able to do one play or have one moment. Those are the memories that I’m going to miss and the connections.”
Jones, a six-time Star Coach of the Year who has won a pair of state championships, will remain as the school’s boys’ tennis coach for at least the coming season.
“It’s one step at a time,” he said. “Tennis, it would be bad in a way to step down now. … At the end of the season, I’ll evaluate that step. … I just didn’t want to leave Handley or the program in a bad situation of having looking for a coach now. Like I said, I didn’t plan at the beginning of the season of stepping down from football.”
Jones met with his football players prior to the end of school Thursday and had a chance to give each a hug after the announcement. “The program is going to be going on without me like it was going on before me,” he said. “The kids are resilient and will figure out what’s next and be successful.”
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said that Jones will be missed.
“Dan has been a pillar of Handley football for three decades as an assistant coach and head coach,” Prosser said in the news release. “He has given his time and energy to our kids, our program and our school. The program has grown tremendously in the last five years under his leadership and it is in a great shape. He developed relationships with our kids and helped them become better people. Dan is a very good football coach and I’m sad to see him step down.”
Prosser said that the Judges will immediately begin a search for a replacement.
Jones said the cupboard will not be bare for the next head coach, which he will support.
“There’s a lot of good talent coming back,” he said. “There’s a great opportunity for the next coach to make that next step. Honestly, I’m OK as long as Handley does it it. I don’t have to be at the front end of it. I can watch from the sidelines and enjoy it just as much.”
Jones, who will remain as a business teacher at the school, admits that opener in August might be a little rough.
“I was talking with [trainer] Bart Stewart and I’m not sure I can watch the first game,” Jones said. “I won’t miss a game, but it will be tough. It’s been 30 years that I’ve been associated with it, so I’m not sure how it’s going to go.”
