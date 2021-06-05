WINCHESTER — Residents of Winchester's Ward 1 will have a decision to make when they go to the polls on Nov. 2.
Republican Jorge V. Gonzalez, an information technology director who commutes to work in Chantilly, announced on Thursday evening he is running in this fall's special election to complete the final year of former City Council member Bill Wiley's unexpired four-year term.
Gonzalez entered the race one week after Democrat Richard Bell, who was appointed to the Ward 1 seat by City Council in November, confirmed he will run to retain the position formerly held by Wiley, who stepped down from council nearly seven months ago after being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Gonzalez, whose parents fled Fidel Castro's dictatorship in Cuba to become United States citizens, is a first-time political candidate, but this is not his first bid for office. He and Bell were among a half-dozen people considered by council in November to temporarily fill Wiley's vacated seat until a special election could be held this autumn.
"One of my main points for this campaign is transparency, which I think is something the city has been lacking," Gonzalez said during a brief press conference at his home on Nester Drive. "I think we need to give citizens, reporters, all the folks an opportunity to see what's going on in the city."
Gonzalez, a former military officer who is a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2123 in Winchester, listed the top four priorities he would like to address if elected to City Council:
- Help small businesses thrive and attract new ones by fighting for low taxes and limited business regulations while improving the city's infrastructure.
- Support the city's Police and Fire and Rescue departments to enhance community safety and retain first responders.
- Work with the Winchester School Board, teachers and businesses to find creative ways to better prepare students who would rather enter the workforce than go to college.
- Look for areas of the city in need of redevelopment and repurposing to attract businesses, add jobs and address the city's housing shortage.
Gonzalez was joined at his announcement on Thursday by several prominent local Republicans, including Wiley and incumbent City Council member Corey Sullivan.
"He represents certain things in the city that we need," Wiley said about Gonzalez. "He's a good man to continue on with that message."
Sullivan, one of just two Republicans on the nine-member City Council, said Gonzalez would help to restore a more even political balance on the panel.
"I think it's important to gain one seat back so things are more on an even keel as opposed to the 7-2 [split between Democrats and Republicans] that we have now," Sullivan said. "There are issues we need to bring back to the middle, so I think having Jorge there would be a good asset."
"Having only one [political party] in power takes away from citizens' voices," added Elyus Wallace, an independent member of the Winchester School Board who represents Ward 3. "There needs to be a balance."
At the moment, Gonzalez said he is solely focused on the election at hand, which is for a one-year term on City Council. That doesn't necessarily mean, though, that he hasn't given thought to seeking a full four-year term in the November 2022 election.
"As of right now, that's probably what I'll do," he said.
The special election for the Ward 1 seat on City Council will be on Nov. 2, the same day as Virginia's general election for governor, lieutenant governor and House of Delegates, and Winchester's general election for commonwealth's attorney, city sheriff, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer. For voting information and polling places, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
