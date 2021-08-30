BERRYVILLE — The Josephine Improvement Association (JIA) is demanding that Berryville pay almost $1.25 trillion toward infrastructure improvements made in a historic neighborhood before the town annexed it.
That amount, which includes interest, is more than 100,000 times the town's current annual budget of roughly $8 million.
Kenneth Liggins, the association's president, maintains the town should pay up because it's now benefiting from the improvements.
But "it's not a legitimate request," said Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold. Expecting the town to pay such a large amount is unrealistic, he said.
"We're obviously not going to do anything" with the bill, Arnold added.
The association may sue the town if it isn't paid, Liggins said.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Josephine City Historic District comprises Josephine Street, which runs east from South Church Street until it reaches a dead end just before Jack Enders Boulevard.
African-Americans established Josephine City, thought to be named after a former slave who bought land there, in the 1870s. Although it once had businesses, the community is now mostly residential, with a church, a parish hall, three former school buildings and Milton Valley Cemetery on the street.
Residents established the JIA in the 1960s to obtain public water/sewer service, street lights, sidewalks and garbage collection.
Water/sewer was obtained through the Clarke County Sanitary Authority in 1969, records show.
Twenty years later, Berryville annexed the neighborhood.
Earlier this month, the JIA sent the town an invoice for $1,249,369,294,060, including interest of 10% per month that accumulated from January 1989 to July 2002.
"Failure to pay the above amount within 30 days," the statement signed by Liggins reads, "gives us (the association) the right to add to this invoice the remainder 18 years" of monthly interest from 2002 to 2020.
In 2015, the association sent Berryville an initial invoice for $3,277,497 — including interest — for water/sewer, sidewalks and a paved road installed in Josephine City. The town had connected approximately 28 houses off Church Street to the water/sewer lines, according to the invoice, which Liggins signed. It mentioned that the association believed the annexation was illegal.
Liggins said in a phone interview Friday afternoon that the JIA borrowed and raised funds to pay for the improvements.
Town Manager Keith Dalton replied to the invoice in a December 2015 letter to Liggins. He asserted that the invoice contained "numerous errors" of fact.
The water/sewer mains as well as the sewage pump station serving Josephine Street were built for the Clarke County Sanitary Authority (CCSA), Dalton wrote.
He recently told The Winchester Star he understands the improvements were financed through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development project managed by the authority.
Dalton wrote to Liggins that in November 1970, the town agreed to provide water for, and treat wastewater from, the CCSA's systems along Josephine. Then in 1985, the town agreed to purchase the systems from the authority.
"There is no evidence," he wrote to Liggins, " ... that the residents of Josephine Street financed the construction of the street as it exists today, including associated improvements such as sidewalks."
In June 1967, the letter continued, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors asked the town to pay one-fourth of the cost for a sidewalk that would serve a school on the street.
"While there is no indication that the town participated in the project," Dalton wrote, "it is clear that the ... project was financed and managed by" the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
He stated in the letter that the systems currently are owned by Berryville.
"Accordingly, if interconnection with other sections of the town's system is warranted, then such connections will be made," he wrote.
The JIA requested annexation before Berryville took Josephine Street into its boundaries in 1989, Dalton said.
Records show that in February 2017, Clarke County Circuit Court dismissed a lawsuit that Liggins filed against the town concerning the annexation.
The court "ruled that you had failed to make your case that the ... annexation was invalid and that any attack on the town's 1989 Annexation Ordinance was time-barred," Dalton recalled in his letter. He noted that the decision wasn't appealed.
As for the latest invoice, "the Town of Berryville owes you nothing for the public improvements on Josephine Street" and "will not remit any funds to you," Dalton wrote in his Aug. 23 response to Liggins.
"We're going to figure out an attorney and let the attorney represent us" in a future court action, Liggins told the newspaper.
Dalton said town officials haven't spoken with a lawyer about the JIA's latest invoice. However, he said he's confident it lacks merit, based on his knowledge of laws pertaining to local government.
Asked hypothetically how the town would pay the bill should it be ordered by a court in the future, he declined to speculate.
"I have no idea," he said. "It's not a scenario that the town spends much time thinking about."
For certain, "the town clearly doesn't have $1.2 trillion in assets," Dalton added.
Liggins used to live on Josephine Street but now resides in West Virginia. He said he doesn't care about the town's financial situation. He still believes the JIA is owed the money.
"They've got liability insurance," he said of the town.
