BERRYVILLE — An amended lease will enable the Josephine School Community Museum and Clarke County African-American Cultural Center to continue occupying the county-owned property for 20 years.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently approved the amendment, which extends the lease up to Aug. 31, 2046.
In 1882, former slaves and free black people built the Josephine City School on Josephine Street to educate their children. The building was eventually placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2003, a museum and cultural center opened there.
The lease is between the county, which owns the property, and the Johnson-Williams Limited Partnership, which operates the museum and cultural center plus apartments in an adjacent building that was added in 1930 as a high school.
The amendment reduces the amount of land leased by the partnership from almost 3.94 acres to a little more than 2.81 acres. Alison Teetor, the county’s natural resources planner, said the reduction will enable the county to develop the unused land if it desires.
Currently, “there are no plans for it,” Teetor said. “But 20 years is a long time.”
An expansion of the parking area is being considered.
“The museum doesn’t have any parking except for outside the apartments,” said Teetor.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) holds the museum in a conservation easement. Recorded in 2002, the deed to the easement had to be amended — under National Park Service (NPS) grant requirements — to include a provision for archaeological protections if any ground-disturbing projects were to be proposed. A metal roof on the main portion of the complex was replaced in 2018 with an NPS grant of $17,855.
In amending the deed, the DHR expressed concerns about the lease, a report that Teetor prepared for the supervisors shows.
Upon an initial update of the lease, Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) identified problems resulting from the museum being on a parcel with the Johnson-Williams Apartments. The office claimed it couldn’t confirm the state of the leases and/or the deeds of trust on the property, or whether there are any other encumbrances on the property.
The OAG determined the best thing to do would be to get a title policy to make sure the easement is good and there are no other parties having superior interests. In addition, it made two requests:
• The lien holders release the deeds of trust for the portion of the property that the DHR’s easement covers, specifically the 6,827-square-foot Josephine School property. A memorandum of understanding then would be written showing that “everyone understands there was — and is — no intention to include Josephine Museum in any concern involving the larger property. And,
• The county amends its lease with the partnership to exclude the Josephine School property.
Clarke County’s part-time attorney, Bob Mitchell, and the partnership’s attorney, Joel Nied, have been resolving the lease matters. During the process, the museum’s board informed the county about the museum’s parking problems on the property.
After several months of negotiations, County Administrator Chris Boies put forth the idea of identifying the lease area for the apartments instead of identifying specific parking for the museum.
It’s anticipated that museum parking eventually will be in a current grassy area that can be graded and graveled, according to Teetor.
The museum normally is open 1-3 p.m. Sundays and by appointment. It’s currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
