BERRYVILLE — Water and sewer improvements underway along Josephine Street are almost finished.
General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, the project's lead contractor, anticipates having all work completed by June 30, Public Works Director Rick Boor wrote in a report for Berryville Town Council.
The project began in January.
Several years ago, the town replaced part of a water main between Church Street and a fire hydrant on Josephine, increasing the pipe's size from four to 12 inches in diameter. One component of the current project involves upgrading the rest of the main eastward toward the Berryville Graphics plant entrance. Smaller lines, called "laterals," serving homes along the street are being connected to the main.
The other component involves rerouting a sewer force main from a pump station east of the railroad so it runs toward Jack Enders Boulevard instead of Church Street.
Rerouting the main will keep sewage from having to flow under the railroad. That could save money in the long run, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton, because repairing a rupture in the main under the railroad would be more expensive that repairing one elsewhere.
Drilling necessary to get under the railroad has been completed. Construction crews now are installing the water main inside the casing and removing their drilling machine, according to Boor.
After water/sewer connections are made on both sides of the railroad, new asphalt will be put down on the street, and any sidewalks or curbs damaged during the project will be repaired, Boor wrote in his report.
Federal funds allocated to Berryville for COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts are covering expenses for the project.
Josephine Street runs through the Josephine City Historic District, a historically African American neighborhood on Berryville’s southeast side settled in the late 1800s. The district is on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Boor also mentioned in his report that a rupture in a water main four inches in diameter along Bundy Street was repaired in June. The rupture occurred when a contractor was "hoe-ramming" rock in preparation for a new main 12 inches in diameter to be installed, he wrote.
A stainless steel sleeve was used to repair the break, he added.
Boor didn't attend the council's monthly meeting Tuesday night. His report was in the agenda packet.
In another matter, the council learned the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reviewing concerns about truck traffic on South Church Street.
A proposed ordinance being considered by the panel would ban trucks more than 50 feet long from going onto South Church between Crow Street and South Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340). It also would prohibit the trucks on Byrd Avenue and Josephine Street, as well as on Taylor Street, Swan Avenue and Hermitage Boulevard east of South Buckmarsh.
During its June meeting, the council decided to get VDOT's input before imposing any restrictions. The decision was made after a public hearing during which residents complained about problems that tractor-trailers and other large trucks have caused them and their neighbors.
Tuesday night, Dalton said he recently met with VDOT staff and drove them around the South Church neighborhood. They now are discussing the issue and will provide official comments to town staff, he said, adding he expects to receive those remarks by the council's next regular meeting on Sept. 12.
Council meetings usually aren't held in August to keep from conflicting with people's vacation plans.
Barricades temporarily installed on Dunlop Drive and Tyson Drive, amid home construction as part of Hermitage subdivision's fifth and final stage of development, were removed on July 5, the council learned.
Since then, "traffic levels have increased to humongous levels," subdivision resident Craig Mattice told the panel, based on his perception.
Mattice said he's seen drivers "blow through" stop signs at Dunlop's and Tyson's intersection with Norris Street.
Police have increased patrols in the neighborhood, Dalton said.
In addition, the council:
• Scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 12 on a request by Zion Baptist Church for a special-use permit to open a childcare center at 13 Josephine St.
First, however, the Berryville Planning Commission will hold its own hearing at 7 p.m. July 25.
The commission advises the council on how to handle land-use issues. The council will take its recommendation into consideration when deciding whether to grant the permit.
• Learned the Berryville Police Department will hold this year's National Night Out from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Rose Hill Park.
National Night Out is an event designed to deter crime by helping neighbors become acquainted so they'll watch out for each other and their property.
Family-friendly activities and displays by local public safety agencies will be featured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.