BERRYVILLE — A project to improve water/sewer infrastructure along Josephine Street is scheduled to begin in mid-January.
Several years ago, the town replaced a portion of a water main between Church Street and a fire hydrant on Josephine, increasing the pipe's size from four to 12 inches in diameter. The upcoming project involves upgrading the rest of the main eastward toward the Berryville Graphics plant entrance.
"Laterals will then be connected to the main," said Town Manager Keith Dalton. Those are the smaller lines serving homes along the street.
Having a 12-inch main along basically the entire length of the street should greatly improve fire protection, Dalton said.
The project's other component involves rerouting a sewer force main from a pump station east of the railroad so it runs toward Jack Enders Boulevard instead of Church Street. That will keep sewage from having to flow under the tracks, according to Dalton.
It potentially is a cost-saving measure. Repairing a break in the main under the railroad would be more costly than repairing one elsewhere, Dalton said.
Portions of the street where pavement is torn up will be patched before the entire street is repaved, he said.
Dalton was unable to specify the project's exact cost. It was bid with two other small infrastructure improvement projects. The total estimated price of all three is a little more than $2.26 million.
Federal money allocated to Berryville for COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts will cover the cost.
General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton is the lead contractor. Work is anticipated to begin on Jan. 16 and continue through much of next year.
Dalton couldn't provide a more precise time frame. Factors such as weather conditions and how much rock crews encounter and have to dig up could pose delays, he indicated.
Regular construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, emergency work and construction within Norfolk Southern's right-of-way could be necessary outside those hours, Dalton said.
As the work proceeds, there may be brief traffic delays and occasional water service interruptions along Josephine Street. Residents are to be notified when water interruptions are planned.
Anyone with questions about the project can call the town's business office at 540-955-1099 or send an email to customerservice@berryvilleva.gov.
Josephine Street is the lone street within the Josephine City Historic District, a historically African American neighborhood on Berryville’s southeast side settled in the late 1800s. The district is on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
