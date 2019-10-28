CLEAR BROOK — For area residents, attending a Renaissance festival usually requires a long trip to find the nearest one.
But that wasn’t the case over the weekend for Teddy and Wulf Johnson, of Gerrardstown, W.Va., who have been attending Renaissance festivals for more than 35 years and first met at one. They said their trip to the first-ever Ravenwood Faire, held Saturday and Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, was the shortest trip they’ve ever taken to attend a Renaissance festival.
The inaugural event featured jousting tournaments, glass blowing demonstrations and live music, as well as turkey legs. Guests and vendors alike wore Medieval attire.
Clarke County resident Betsy Purvis was among the 2,000 people who attended the festival on Saturday. She has been going to Renaissance festivals for six or seven years, mostly to the popular Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville, Md.
She enjoys dressing up and seeing other people’s costumes while listening to live music.
“I like the history behind it,” Purvis said.
Her impression of The Ravenwood Faire’s first day was positive. She hopes it will be held again next year.
The festival was organized by Jill and Robert Edlich. Robert Edlich described the inaugural day of the festival as “awesome.”
Emma Schneider, of Winchester, was one of the vendors. She could be spotted walking around the festival selling flower crowns. Within a few hours on Saturday, she had sold more than half of the 60 she made.
In addition to gnawing on turkey legs, guests could try a sip of mead, which is fermented honey.
Rick Copeland, of Misty Mountain Meadworks in Winchester, said it takes about six months to ferment a batch.
“Mead is the oldest fermented beverage known to mankind,” Copeland said. “It predates the wheel.”
He said business for him at The Ravenwood Faire was brisk.
