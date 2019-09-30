WINCHESTER — Twenty-five years ago, First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winchester served its first hot lunch to community members in need.
Jubilee Kitchen now serves lunch year-round on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. at the church at 116 S. Loudoun St., except during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. There is no charge for the meal.
Guests are seated at tables with flower centerpieces and white tablecloths in the church’s fellowship hall, and they are served their meals by volunteers. On Saturday, about 60 people enjoyed a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and carrots to mark the program’s 25th anniversary. They got to pick the menu to mark the special occasion. The previous Saturday about 80 people attended.
“It’s always crowded, which is good,” said Tara Holmes, coordinator of Jubilee Kitchen for the past six years.
Jubilee Kitchen has about 10 to 15 volunteers each week who help prepare and serve the meal, including church members and people from other community organizations.
Funding for the program comes from donations and in-kind contributions. Panera, for instance, donates bread and pastries, which are shared with the Highland Food Pantry.
Dan Robertson, 58, of Winchester, has been attending Jubilee Kitchen off and on since 2014. His favorite meals over the years have been chicken salad sandwiches and broccoli and cheese soup.
“They’re very loving and giving and wonderful and warm people,” Robertson said. “They take care of people here.”
Robertson, who has experienced homelessness, said there’s a need in the community for programs such as Jubilee Kitchen.
Holmes likes getting to know the guests.
“They’re my friends, I love it,” Holmes said. “Our job is to take care of our brothers and sisters and this is a great way for us to do it, and I can’t imagine not doing it.”
On Sunday, the church held a special anniversary celebration for the program. Church members and Jubilee Kitchen patrons were invited to attend a special brunch.
