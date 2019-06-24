WINCHESTER — John Christopher Wiley took part in a Frederick County Circuit court hearing on Friday via Skype, but the agoraphobe must stand trial in person, a judge ruled.
“I’m not satisfied that it is a reasonable accommodation to have a paralegal at home with him and his attorney here,” Judge J. Howe Brown Jr. said in denying a motion by Wiley’s attorney Robert D. Anderson for his client to be tried from home. “I think it’s reasonable for him to have someone that he trusts to be here with him.”
Wiley, 27, off the 100 block of Artillery Road in the county, is accused of accidentally shooting into his neighbor’s home on Dec. 11, 2017. He faces charges of discharging a firearm into a building and reckless use of a firearm. He told deputies he was conducting “ballistics tests” by firing a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol into a tree stump in his garage. A bullet ricocheted off the stump and went through a wall of the nearby home, striking the ceiling and landing in an upstairs bedroom, according to police.
Dr. Joel Grant, of Stephens City Family Medicine, testified that he diagnosed Wiley with agoraphobia and panic disorder in 2012, the year he began treating him.
Agoraphobia is defined as an extreme of irrational fear of entering public places, leaving one’s own home, or of being in places from which escape is difficult.
Grant said Wiley’s “comfort zone” is his home and about a mile around it. He said Wiley, who has a driver’s license and sometimes drives, is a handyman who sometimes leaves his home to do work around the neighborhood or taxidermy in a shop he owns. Wiley also sometimes hunts in the area around the shop, which is within a mile of his home.
Grant said Wiley is in relatively good physical condition and would be unlikely to experience a heart attack if required to come to court. He said Wiley would require “significant sedation” and might be able to answer yes or no questions but would be too scared to comprehend open-ended questions.
“I think he could control it well enough that he could sit upright in a chair, but he would have his eyes closed,” Grant said. “A large number of these patients are never able to overcome this disease.”
Glenda Wahl, Wiley’s grandmother, said in an interview after the hearing that he hasn’t visited his parents, who live in Clarke County, in nearly 15 years due to his agoraphobia.
“It may seem like some weird thing until you’ve lived it,” she said in court. “It’s a horrible thing.”
Wiley’s family said after the hearing that he was heavily sedated when he was arrested at his home by deputies and booked at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. Angela Cameron, Wiley’s aunt, said after he was released he could barely walk, and his brother had to put a jacket over his head while walking him to a vehicle. “I’m very concerned for my nephew,” she said.
But Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, told the judge that Wiley was able to overcome his fears enough to go to jail and sit before a magistrate there. Robbins said Wiley can “function in this environment.”
Although arraignments in area general district courts are often conducted by video from the jail, no trial has ever been conducted in Frederick or Winchester circuit courts by video. Robbins questioned the precedent that would be set if the bench trial were conducted by Skype and Wiley was convicted and sentenced to jail time.
“Are we not going to be able to punish him?” Robbins asked. “Is he not going to be able to go to jail because he can’t handle that?”
