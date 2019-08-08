BERRYVILLE — A Herndon man facing life in prison for allegedly shooting at a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.
Timothy B. Neal, 33, participated in the Clarke County General District Court hearing via a video feed from the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, where he is being held without bond.
Judge Amy B. Tisinger said she would not consider setting bond for Neal until he had an attorney. She appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent him and scheduled a follow-up hearing for Aug. 14.
Neal was wounded Monday morning in an alleged exchange of gunfire with a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The officer’s name has been withheld as the Virginia State Police investigates the incident, but the deputy publicly identified himself in a Facebook post as Sgt. Don Chambers.
Neal walked into Nalls Farm Market at 4869 Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) around 8:30 a.m. Monday and said he needed medical attention, according to store employee Jared Jackson. As another employee called for an ambulance, Neal left the store and walked east.
Chambers found him a few minutes later walking in the highway’s median strip at the turnoff to Hawthorne Lane, about a quarter-mile from Nalls Farm Market.
According to a state police media release, Neal complied with Chambers’ request for identification. When the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle to verify the information, Neal allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at Chambers, hitting the vehicle.
Chambers returned fire and wounded Neal, the release states, but the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed. The deputy was not hurt.
Neal was treated at Winchester Medical Center before being transported to the jail Monday afternoon. He appeared to be in good health during Wednesday morning’s hearing.
Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne M. Williams said Neal could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of attempted capital murder of a police officer. He faces additional time for the charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
According to court records, Neal pleaded guilty to felony possession with the intent to distribute on Nov. 25, 2008, in Loudoun County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 15 months suspended.
On Oct. 19, he was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession in Loudoun County. Court records state that Neal didn’t show up for a hearing on Jan. 22, and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued three days later. On March 26, he was found guilty in absentia of the drug charge and a misdemeanor count of failure to appear and was fined $250 plus court costs. The fines were due on June 26 but have not been paid.
