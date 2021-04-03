WINCHESTER — Statements made to a Frederick County deputy by a Spanish-speaking suspect will be excluded from his upcoming rape trial because the defendant did not fully understand his Miranda rights.
That was the ruling Friday morning from Frederick County Circuit Court Judge William W. Eldridge IV, who is presiding in the case against Mexican immigrant Jamie Barba Campirano, 22, of Winchester. Campirano faces up to life in prison if convicted of a series of felony charges stemming from the alleged June 14 rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Campirano, who has been held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on an United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer since his arrest on June 16, appeared in court Friday morning wearing a blue jumpsuit with the initials “NRADC” on the back. A translator sat next to him throughout the hearing to provide him with a real-time Spanish interpretation of all proceedings.
According to court documents, Campirano struggled with reading comprehension when he was a boy studying his native language in Mexico. Comments on his sixth-grade report card said he was “well below” the achievement standard for students who need extra help. However, Campirano never received that help because he dropped out of school after completing sixth grade to work a series of manual-labor jobs that did not require him to read.
Officials have not yet said when Campirano came to the United States, but his only other brush with the law prior to being charged with rape last year occurred on Nov. 16, 2019, when he was cited for a pair of misdemeanor driving offenses in Winchester.
During his interaction with a Winchester Police Department officer regarding the traffic violations, Eldridge said the officer used a telephone translation service so Campirano’s Miranda rights could be read to him in Spanish. Campirano appeared to have no problem understanding his rights at that time.
On June 16, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Thomas Wyatt spoke with Campirano in front of his home near Winchester, and Campirano’s fiancé volunteered to serve as a translator. Wyatt, who does not speak Spanish, informed Campirano that he was in custody and would be taken to jail on the outstanding traffic warrants from Nov. 16, 2019.
Wyatt then told Campirano he wanted to ask him about the reported June 14 rape of the 14-year-old girl. Before the deputy could proceed, though, he was required to advise the suspect of his Miranda rights. According to Eldridge, the deputy did so with the assistance of Campirano’s fiancé before handing the suspect a card with the Miranda rights printed in Spanish. Campirano proceeded to read the card aloud but, since Wyatt does not speak Spanish, the deputy had no way of knowing what the suspect was saying.
Campirano later told defense attorney Jason Ransom that he did not understand his rights because of his reading comprehension difficulties and some questionable English-to-Spanish translations by his fiancé.
Eldridge said translators for both the prosecution and defense later listened to Wyatt’s body-camera video and discovered Campirano did not fully comprehend his legal rights. For example, he did not realize that an attorney could be appointed to represent him if he could not afford one, and he did not know the meaning of certain words including “interrogation.”
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristen G. Zalenski countered that Campirano was not being honest about his ability to comprehend his Miranda rights. She pointed to his 2019 interaction with a Winchester police officer and said that alone should have made him understand the content and purpose of Miranda rights.
The difference between the Winchester and Frederick County interactions, Eldrige said, is that the Winchester officer had Campirano’s rights read to him in Spanish over the phone, while the Frederick County deputy relied on the suspect to read the rights himself. Eldrige said Campirano was “almost nonsensical and illogical” at certain points while reading his rights.
Had Wyatt used a telephone translation service to have someone read Campirano his rights in Spanish, Eldridge said, “This case would be on much different footing.”
Eldridge’s finding means statements made by Campirano to Wyatt regarding the alleged rape cannot be admitted as evidence during his trial. That means prosecutors cannot cite comments where Campirano allegedly admitted to briefly having what he thought was consensual sex with the girl, whom he believed was 15 at the time of their encounter.
Prosecutors also lack DNA evidence in the case. According to court documents, Campirano’s DNA did not match genetic samples found on the girl’s clothing.
Campirano is scheduled to stand trial April 21 on felony charges of rape, attempted rape, abduction with the intent to defile, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual battery of a minor, having carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old without using force and taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.
(7) comments
Funny how outraged Leftists never show up with their faux outrage in these articles...
You can always count on the hack Brian Brehm to NOT tell us the most important details. But notice how ICE is involved? How about the 14 year old girl that was raped needlessly?
I bet this guy is here illegally too. Can anyone talk about that? Notice how that has not even been mentioned.
Are you kidding me judge??? You bleeding heart liberals are killing this country!!!
This is what happens when we make people judges that don't know the law. Ignorance has never been a excuse. Until now.
Welcome to the Spanish states of America. Get questioned by the police play stupid. "me not speak English" Try pulling that shi$ in other countries.
This is ridiculous, he knew what he was doing was wrong and he knew the consequences. He probably also knew his Miranda rights. Throw the book at him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.