BERRYVILLE — A judge is considering whether to allow a private organization to take control of the Confederate monument in front of the Clarke County Courthouse in downtown Berryville.
Meanwhile, a jury trial remains scheduled to start on April 8 on the county's bid to seek ownership of the monument and a small, circular parcel on which it sits.
On March 9, Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans submitted a motion for summary judgement to Clarke County Circuit Court asking to be awarded the assets of the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Calvary (ASCC), "including, but not limited to, the Confederate War Memorial and real parcel on which it is located."
During a brief hearing Monday afternoon, one of the camp's attorneys, Bradley G. Pollack of Woodstock, asked whether Circuit Court Judge Alexander R. Iden had any questions about the motion. Iden said no. However, the judge didn't render a decision on the camp's motion before adjourning court and exiting the courtroom shortly thereafter.
"I don't know what he's going to do," Pollack said afterward. He said Iden could make a decision on the motion before, during or after the trial.
Iden couldn't be reached for comment after the hearing. Neither could Circuit Court Clerk April Wilkerson
Earlier in the day, Iden denied another motion submitted by the camp. That motion asked the court to reconsider an order it issued on Jan. 19 denying a motion by the camp to intervene in the county's case.
In seeking ownership of the monument and the 25-foot-wide parcel it sits on, the county is claiming adverse possession, commonly known as "squatter's rights."
Erected in 1900 in front of the courthouse on North Church Street, the granite monument — titled "Appomattox" — lists names of Confederate soldiers from Clarke County who died in battle during the Civil War. Atop the monument is a statue of an unarmed, downcast soldier.
The monument has become a source of contention amid a racial reckoning nationwide since the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The Confederacy supported the enslavement of Black people.
For more than 90 years, the county has maintained both the monument and the parcel, believing it owned them. The county also took out an insurance policy on the monument.
Recent historical research revealed, though, the monument and parcel are owned by the ASCC, which is believed to have dissolved around 1930. No descendants of the group’s members have stepped forth to stake a claim to the property, and nobody has determined if any descendants are alive, officials have said.
Last March, a citizens committee recommended keeping the monument where it is while researching and sharing more of the county’s history, especially as it pertains to African Americans. Possible methods, the committee determined, include placing at least one more statue on the courthouse grounds and/or naming the building after a deceased, highly-regarded Black person from the county. The committee was formed after some called for the monument's removal.
The county aims to develop a master plan for the courthouse grounds.
Based in Winchester, the ASCC is a Confederate history organization. Its members believe the association is best suited to take control of the monument because it's an organized group with members having a "personal connection" to it, according to the camp's petition seeking ownership.
Preserving and maintaining the monument is "the camp's current top priority," the motion for summary judgment states.
"Many of the camp's members have ancestors listed on the Confederate War Memorial's granite sides," the motion reads. "It is the camp's duty to honor the fallen by preserving and maintaining" it.
The motion asserts that camp members already have raised funds for that purpose.
Furthermore, the ASCC specified in minutes from a 1916 meeting that should it ever dissolve, it wanted the United Daughters of the Confederacy to receive its assets. The UDC's Winchester chapter believes the camp is "the group best suited" to take responsibility for the monument, the motion adds.
On April 8, a jury will be seated at the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Department, where there is more room to accommodate a crowd. The selected jurors then will be shuttled to the courthouse and the trial will begin, officials have said.
(1) comment
The statue should be taken down and not allowed on courthouse grounds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.