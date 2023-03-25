HARRISONBURG — A federal judge has dismissed an appeal seeking a new trial in a civil suit that alleged the Winchester Police Department killed 20-year-old D'Londre Minifield and subsequently conspired to cover up the crime.
In a recently published ruling, Judge Michael F. Urbanski of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg said there were no grounds to overturn a federal jury's finding on Sept. 23 that absolved the department and its officers from any wrongdoing.
"As the jury had a full opportunity to consider the evidence and arguments raised in this case and concluded that the estate [of Minifield] did not meet its burden of proof, the motion to set aside the verdict and for new trial is without merit," Urbanski wrote.
The lawsuit against the Winchester Police Department was filed on April 30, 2017, by Minifield's mother and administrator of his estate, Winchester resident Jacqueline Minifield, who has repeatedly challenged the department's version of the manner of death of her 20-year-old son during a police pursuit on Feb. 28, 2016.
D'Londre Minifield, a Winchester native, died from a single gunshot wound to the head. City police have contended — and a Virginia State Police investigation later affirmed — that he took his own life rather than facing a possible prison sentence.
According to court records and trial testimony, D'Londre Minifield's death in 2016 came after the Winchester Police Department responded to a report of several men fighting on Roosevelt Boulevard. When officers arrived, the men scattered.
Witnesses at the scene told police that one of the men allegedly involved in the fight, Joshua Alexander Brown, was carrying a handgun. Winchester police officers Anna Marie Shelton and Marti Harvey Ivins soon found Brown's brother, Davon Brown, walking with D'Londre Minifield along Roosevelt Boulevard and stopped the pair to question them about the whereabouts of Joshua Brown.
During the exchange, Shelton said at trial that D'Londre Minifield kept his hands in his pockets and appeared to be nervous even though he had not been accused of any wrongdoing. He then ran from the scene.
Police said D'Londre Minifield, while being chased on foot, tripped on a snowbank next to a fence near Grace Community Church at 2333 Wilson Blvd. and, while lying on the ground, pulled a .38-caliber revolver from his pocket and shot himself in the back of the head. Rookie Winchester Police Officer Stephanie Sills and her training officer, Christopher Ivins, were reportedly standing 15 to 20 feet away when it happened.
Jacqueline Minifield contended in her lawsuit that her son was trying to climb the fence to escape when Sills pulled out her Glock service weapon and a Taser at the same time. Rather than discharging the Taser, Sills fired her pistol as D'Londre Minifield reached the top of the fence, the suit maintained. Christopher Ivins and up to five other city police officers then rushed over to pull his lifeless body from the fence and stage the scene to look like he had shot himself, the suit claimed.
During the trial, it was disclosed that D'Londre Minifield was carrying cocaine, LSD, marijuana and a .38-caliber revolver that had reportedly been stolen from Frederick County when he was confronted by police. Those offenses could have constituted a violation of the sentencing conditions handed down when he was convicted as a juvenile in 2012 on charges of robbery, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. D'Londre Minifield was sentenced to 25 years in prison at that time, but the term of incarceration was suspended with the stipulation that if he committed another crime, some or all of the prison time could be reinstated.
On Feb. 28, 2016, when he was cornered by police and faced the prospect of up to 25 years in prison, D'Londre Minifield opted to shoot himself in the head, the defense argued at trial.
On Sept. 26, three days after the nine-member federal jury ruled in favor of the Winchester Police Department, Jacqueline Minifield filed an appeal seeking to have the verdict overturned and for a new trial to be held.
One day later, the court received what Urbanski described as "a barely legible handwritten letter from Donald Bowman," who at that time was an inmate at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester and sharing a cell with Davon Brown. According to Bowman, brothers Davon and Joshua Brown claimed that Shelton was the officer who shot and killed D'Londre Minifield.
"Officer Shelton [k]nows everything about the case and is holding back the truth to save her job as a police," Bowman wrote. "She is no good at all. She should be fired from the city Winchester. But she won’t because she is a female police officer an[d] no good also!!!"
Urbanski was skeptical of Bowman's claims.
"Davon Brown was interviewed by the Virginia State Police on the day of the shooting and did not indicate that he was present at the scene where Minifield died," the judge wrote. "Instead, he told the Virginia State Police that he ended up going back to his apartment and did not hear any gunshots. ... [T]he estate had years to obtain the testimony of Davon and Josh Brown but did not take their depositions or secure their attendance as trial witnesses."
Urbanski said in his ruling against Jacqueline Minifield's appeal that there was no basis to set aside the jury's decision and hold a new trial.
"The jury considered the evidence and arguments of counsel, and the court cannot conclude that the verdict was against the clear weight of the evidence, was based on false evidence, or resulted in a miscarriage of justice," Urbanski wrote.
As of Saturday, Jacqueline Minifield had not filed any other motions for additional consideration of her civil suit.
