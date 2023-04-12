A federal judge put off the criminal trial of a former executive director of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority until August.
Jennifer Rae McDonald faces a six-week jury trial for federal charges of fraud, money laundering and identity theft. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia had scheduled the trial to start May 15. But the late discovery of additional evidence — roughly 1,000 documents — prompted attorneys on both sides to ask the court to push back the trial to give parties time to review the materials.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon granted the request at a hearing on Wednesday and rescheduled the trial to begin Aug. 21 in the Harrisonburg Division courthouse.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel B. Swartz appeared for the prosecution. Federal public defender Erin M. Trodden represents McDonald as her court-appointed attorney. Trodden asked the court to delay the start of the trial for several months. Swartz said the prosecution supported a delay of a few weeks but not months.
A grand jury handed up a 34-count indictment Aug. 25, 2021, that charges McDonald with wire- and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Federal authorities accuse McDonald of using EDA money, while working as its executive director, without her employer’s permission, to make unauthorized real estate transactions and conduct other schemes. Authorities allege McDonald committed the crimes from 2014 through 2018. McDonald resigned from her position in December 2018 under pressure from the EDA board of directors.
McDonald has remained free on bond while awaiting trial.
Attorneys for both sides said they need more time to review the recently acquired documents. The materials had been among the thousands of documents submitted to a special grand jury convened in early 2019 as part of the state’s investigation of McDonald and the EDA’s claims against her. That special grand jury indicted McDonald and co-defendants on slate charges such as embezzlement in spring 2019. The special prosecutor had charges against all defendants dismissed and then sent his case materials to the U.S. District Attorney, which took over the investigation. Federal authorities subpoenaed materials that the state grand jury reviewed in its investigation.
But attorneys in McDonald’s federal case only recently learned of the existence of about 1,000 state grand jury documents — approximately 29 gigabytes — not previously received. Parties are in the process of going through the thousands of pages of documents, Trodden said. But the defense likely would not be able to complete its review of the documents in time to prepare for the May 15 trial, Trodden said. She noted that parties likely would have pretrial motions as well as jury instructions and questionnaires to file, plus witness preparation. Prosecutors have said they intend to call at least 70 witnesses.
The prosecution already provided approximately 350,000 documents to the defense through the discovery process, Swartz said. The 1,000 new documents amount to a “drop in the bucket,” Swartz said. The prosecution did not oppose a delay of a few weeks to give the defense time to review the new documents, she said.
“However, we have serious concerns that a long delay ... and even a three-month delay, could end up resulting in extreme prejudice to the government, and what we are trying to do is to mitigate those concerns,” Swartz said.
Last month, Dillon denied a defense motion to move the jury selection process and trial from the Harrisonburg Division to Charlottesville. The Harrisonburg Division covers the Northern Shenandoah Valley, including Warren County. The defense argued that pretrial publicity surrounding the case, and media coverage of related matters prior to McDonald’s indictment, made it impossible for the court to find unbiased jurors. The prosecutor countered that the court can eliminate bias through the jury selection process. Dillon ordered that the court exclude Warren County residents from any jury pool.
