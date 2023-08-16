WINCHESTER — Bond has been denied for a Cross Junction man accused of gunning down two coworkers.
Jason Matthew William Bowen, 43, of the 200 block of Laurel Drive in the Lake Holiday community, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the April 20 slayings of Pamela Marie Lowande, 40, and Joshua Daniel Carter, 49, at Lowande’s residence at 370 Fromans Road in southwestern Frederick County.
Bowen has been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester since being arrested on July 5. On Wednesday afternoon, he appeared in Frederick County General District Court with his attorney, Public Defender Peter K. McDermott II, to ask that a bond be set so he can potentially be released from custody while awaiting trial.
The bond hearing, which lasted about 30 minutes, was attended by numerous relatives of the victims and defendant, and revealed some previously undisclosed details about the double murder.
According to testimony and court dockets, Bowen, Lowande and Carter all worked together at New York-based MSA Security, which has satellite locations in Virginia. Lowande was supposed to attend a meeting at work on either April 19 or 20 and, when she didn’t show, an unidentified coworker went to her house and discovered a grisly crime scene. The coworker immediately called 911.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Bryan Edwards testified on Wednesday that deputies reached the scene shortly after 7 a.m. and found Carter’s body in the garage and Lowande’s body in the living room near the front door. Police determined that both victims were shot multiple times, most likely betweeen 5 and 6 a.m. that day.
“We feel the suspect entered the garage when the door was open and encountered the male, then went inside and encountered the female,” Edwards said. He did not speculate who opened the garage door.
A total of 18 shell casings were recovered from the scene, Edwards said, and only “two or three” of the bullets had missed their targets. A criminal complaint in the case states the ammunition cartridges were from a Luger 9 millimeter pistol.
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Robbins said the accuracy of the shots pointed to ”an expert marksman, perhaps somebody with Marine Corps training.”
Bowen’s wife of 17 years, Tammy Bowen, testified Wednesday that her husband served in the Marines in the early 2000s and was assigned to an unspecified combat zone. He was a K9 handler during his time in the military.
Edwards said the bullet casings were tested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Jason Bowen’s DNA was detected on four of them. Robbins said Bowen told investigators that he did not give his ammunition to anyone else.
The front of Lowande’s house had a security camera, but Edwards said it was not working on April 20. Subsequent searches of security footage from neighbors did not show anyone approaching or leaving the crime scene. The lack of video evidence slowed the investigation until deputies learned of a former romantic connection between Jason Bowen and Lowande.
According to Tammy Bowen, Lowande and her husband had an affair two or three years ago. She said she did not know the seriousness or extent of the relationship, but she had seen a photo of Lowande and Jason Bowen kissing.
The Bowens are still married but during Wednesday’s hearing, they never made eye contact. When Tammy Bowen was testifying from the witness stand, just 3 or 4 feet in front of her husband, she never looked at him.
Due to the affair, Tammy Bowen and Lowande disliked each other and the tension between the two became known to others who worked at MSA.
Tammy Bowen, who testified that she was out of town the morning the murders occurred, said investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office searched her home a few weeks after the slayings and confiscated a motorcycle, pickup truck, 40-caliber Glock handgun and shotgun. Police have not said if any of those items are connected to the double homicide.
McDermott asked Frederick County General District Court Judge Ian R.D. Williams to post bond so his client, who has no record of serious criminal violations, could return home to his wife and 12-year-old son.
“A bond is appropriate,” the defense attorney said. “He doesn’t present a reasonable danger.”
Robbins disagreed.
“He’s clearly a danger to the community,” the prosecutor said. “You cannot let this man out on bond. It’s unsafe and it’s unwise.”
The judge sided with Robbins, stating the nature of the crimes that Jason Bowen is accused of could mean he is an “inherently dangerous” person.
“The court has concluded that he does pose a risk of danger to the community,” Williams said.
No trial date for Bowen has been determined because the second-degree murder charges filed against him have not yet been certified by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury. There is an indication that he could be indicted in October, though, because his next scheduled hearing is to review the status of his case on Oct. 6. That’s one day after the grand jury is scheduled to convene.
