WINCHESTER — To defense attorney Howard J. Manheimer, it’s clear something is wrong with his client Scott Edward Merryman’s health.
Despite eating regularly, Manheimer said Merryman has lost about 50 pounds since being jailed on Oct. 10 on a child pornography possession charge and three counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession. In a bond hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court Tuesday, Manheimer asked that Merryman be released from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County to see a doctor. Manheimer said the 47-year-old Merryman, who currently weighs 166 pounds, was willing to be put under house arrest and wear an ankle bracelet while out.
Manheimer said two doctors have examined Merryman at the jail. He said he called jail officials about Merryman’s condition, but they haven’t responded.
“This could be a death sentence for [allegedly] receiving four pictures,” Manheimer told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV. “I would ask for a little bit of compassion to find out what’s wrong with him.”
Andrew M. Robbins, county deputy commonwealth’s attorney, countered that jail officials have a good record of sending inmates to the hospital if they are seriously ill. He suggested to Eldridge that Merryman’s weight loss might be due to the stress of being jailed rather than him being physically ill. And given the charges against him, Robbins said Merryman poses a flight risk and danger to the community if released. Merryman, of the 1000 block of Springdale Road in the county, is accused of trading porn images on Feb. 14 of last year.
Eldridge denied bond based on not receiving any medical records that showed Merryman is ill.
“There is no clear evidence he is a health risk or has a disease,” Eldridge said. “At this point, it’s pure speculation.”
Jail Superintendent Clay A. Corbin said in an interview after the hearing that Northwestern follows dietary guidelines set by the state Department of Corrections. He said Merryman has lost 42 pounds, which Corbin said is unusual for six months of incarceration. He said blood tests and and EKG (electrocardiogram) heart test have been done on Merryman, and, since Friday, Merryman has been under observation to make sure he’s eating properly.
The jail has 12 nurses, some of whom work on a contractual basis. Additionally, a contracted doctor visits twice per week.
In 2018, inmates went on about 400 doctor visits outside the facility at 141 Collier Road, according to Corbin. In 2019, there were about 800 appointments. Numbers for last year haven’t been compiled yet for the regional jail, which houses about 685 inmates and serves Winchester as well Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties.
Corbin said doctors and nurses decide whether an inmate needs to be hospitalized. He said the medical staff tends to err on the side of caution to protect inmates’ health and prevent lawsuits over medical care.
“If it’s iffy we always send them out because that’s the safest way to be,” he said. “Anytime there’s a question about their health, we send them out.”
This fellow needs more than an ECG and some blood work. His story shrieks of serious occult disease, perhaps even malignancy.
Evan Goodenow...How many times does the jail need to call Frederick County Fire & Rescue to their staff to check out an inmate? I would guess that they are called to the jail 3-5 times per week for various reasons.
