WINCHESTER — A Winchester murder suspect has been found competent to stand trial, but he’s not happy with the attorneys who will be representing him in court.
Demetrius Dominique Brown, 20, of the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester, appeared in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday morning to ask Judge Brian M. Madden to allow him to retain another attorney.
”It’s the lack of communication between me and my lawyers,” Brown told Madden, referring to Peter McDermott and Daniel O’Brien, the two members of the Public Defender’s Office assigned to his case.
Brown said McDermott and O’Brien have not met or spoken with him as much as he desires, and they appear to favor him accepting a plea deal rather than facing a jury.
”I don’t feel they’re 100% backing me in my desire to go to trial,” Brown said.
”The faith in us is really broken," O’Brien added.
Madden responded by producing a lengthy letter that had been written earlier this month by a mental health specialist who was assigned to determine Brown’s competency to stand trial. The letter said the defendant had been deemed competent and that Brown had expressed willingness to work with his attorneys.
Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather Hovermale said she suspects there is nothing wrong with the legal services being provided to Brown, but he doesn’t like hearing what he’s being told about the weight of the evidence against him. The evidence won’t change regardless of who is representing him, Hovermale said, and the loved ones of the murder victim deserve to have the case resolved.
Hovermale and Madden said if another attorney is appointed at this late date, it could set the trial back by more than a year.
Madden rejected Brown’s request for new representation, but told O’Brien to let him know if he hears from another attorney willing to take on the case. So far, O’Brien said, no one has told him they’re willing to represent Brown.
Brown is scheduled for a five-day jury trial beginning July 24. He faces life in prison on charges of first-degree murder, robbery, participating in a robbery that ended in death, aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm within 10 years of being convicted of a nonviolent felony.
All of the counts stem from the May 21, 2021, shooting death of 18-year-old Jaiden Isaiah Myers and wounding of Zevyn Dokes, who was 17 at the time, at Orchardcrest Apartments in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester. According to police, Brown was the alleged triggerman in a drug deal gone bad.
Myers was a senior at Handley High School and just two weeks away from completing his studies at the time of his death.
Brown is one of three people charged with the murder of Myers and the wounding of Dokes. The other two suspects are Tony G. Peyton Jr., 21, of the 2400 block of Conan Boulevard in Fredericksburg, and Jaeden D. Smithers, 21, of the 400 block of Williamsburg Road in Sandston.
In November 2021, Dokes testified during a preliminary hearing for Brown in Winchester General District Court that Brown, Peyton and Smithers had arranged to buy three or four ounces of marijuana from him and Myers.
Brown allegedly went into an apartment to meet the pair, but instead shot Myers in the head in an apparent attempt to steal the marijuana, then shot Dokes in the hip after Dokes tried to wrestle the gun away.
Kevin Gonzalez was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, Dokes said in November 2021. Gonzalez ran from the apartment when Brown allegedly pulled out a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, cocked it and aimed the weapon at Dokes and Myers. Gonzalez was not hurt and did not witness the shooting.
Brown was arrested six days after Myers’ murder, while Smithers was taken into custody on Aug. 23, 2021, and Peyton was apprehended on Jan. 3, 2022.
No trial dates have been set for Peyton or Smithers, both of whom are next scheduled to appear for hearings on Aug. 8 in Winchester Circuit Court.
Pending trial, Brown, Smithers and Peyton are being held without bail in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
