WINCHESTER — In what may have been the first challenge to a drug prosecution under Virginia’s new overdose immunity law, a judge on Tuesday ruled Frederick County can prosecute a woman because her alleged methamphetamine-related suicidal behavior didn’t fit the General Assembly’s broad definition of an overdose.
The law, which took effect on July 1, was designed to encourage people to call 911 when an overdose is occurring. In the past, police often charged overdose victims or people at the overdose scene with drug possession if they had drugs on them. That made some reluctant to call for help.
Overdoses are typically associated with drug-induced unconsciousness. But the law simply defines them as a "life-threatening condition" caused by alcohol or drug use or a combination of both.
In the case of defendant Kodie Brooke Weatherholtz, police said the 25-year-old Front Royal woman was delusional, paranoid and suicidal when they responded to a home in the county on Sept. 3, 2019, after 911 calls were made by Weatherholtz and a man at the home. Weatherholtz spoke of seeing a man's body cut into pieces, said she wanted shoot herself and ran into the road before being stopped by a deputy, according to police.
Her behavior led to her being hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center and police putting her under a Temporary Detention Order.
She also was charged with methamphetamine possession.
While her behavior was dangerous, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV said Weatherholtz's situation didn't meet the law's "safe harbor conditions."
"A life-threatening situation is a sense of immediacy and if action is not taken that it would very quickly result in death," he said. "There wasn't an immediate risk."
Weatherholtz's attorney, Howard J. Manheimer, argued her circumstances did meet the law's "safe harbor conditions." He noted the law was purposely written broadly. By not defining an overdose as simply drug-induced unconsciousness, it allows victims who call 911 to not be prosecuted. Given the fact that Weatherholtz's mother told police her daughter had been using meth prior to the incident and because her condition resulted in hospitalization and a detention order, Manheimer said it met the legislature's definition of an overdose.
"It's all about her erratic behavior and it's drug-related," Manheimer said. "The officer saw fit to swear out a Temporary Detention Order. By definition, that's a life-threatening situation."
But Eldridge noted that the man at the home said that Weatherholtz had been acting bizarrely the night before and then slept for eight hours before waking up and resuming her delusional behavior. "There is no timeline creating that sense of urgency," Eldridge said.
Eldridge also told Manheimer that he worried defining Weatherholz's condition as an overdose could create an unfair precedent for police by setting the bar too high for arrests.
"You're asking me have an expansive ruling that mental illness combined with drug use gives full immunity," Eldridge said. "If I take it out far enough, anything can be life-threatening."
