Criminal charges against Del. David LaRock (R-33rd) were dismissed Tuesday morning after a specially appointed judge decided LaRock’s dispute with his neighbor was a civil issue.
LaRock was found guilty of pulling down a fence and leaving his neighbor’s gate open, and faced a $250 fine for each instance in the Loudoun County Circuit Court.
“This is simply not a criminal case,” Judge Daniel R. Bouton said.
On May 27, 2021, LaRock was ordered to pay $50 after he was found guilty of destroying the same neighbor’s yard sign. A related trespassing charge was dismissed, according to court records.
The case stemmed from an ongoing easement dispute between LaRock and Walter and Christina Curfman, who filed a complaint.
The offenses occurred between Sept. 8, 2020, and Oct. 12, 2020, on the Curfmans’ property, the complaint said. A no-trespass order was issued against LaRock on Sept. 4, 2020.
Caleb Kershner, LaRock’s attorney and a county supervisor, said LaRock owned the easement and didn’t give the couple permission to build a gate. However, Loudoun County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Zaida Thompson argued that the Curfmans had permission to put up a gate based on an agreement in 2018.
Kershner told the Times-Mirror that he was pleased with the court’s decision. LaRock did not speak in court.
LaRock has served in the House of Delegates for five terms. His district covers most of western Loudoun County and portions of Clarke and Frederick counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.