WINCHESTER — A lawsuit that sought to stop construction of a senior-living center on West Cork Street has been tossed out of court.
In an order issued Aug. 30, Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alex Iden wrote that the suit filed April 24 by neighbors of the proposed center failed to show that City Council acted improperly in approving a conditional-use permit (CUP) that contained a series of zoning waivers requested by the developer, Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago.
“In reviewing this fairly debated, clearly legislative action,” Iden wrote, “it is not the role of this court to substitute its judgment for that of the elected representatives of the people of Winchester.”
Iden dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, leaving the plaintiffs no avenue for appeal or further action in the case.
Charles Robinson and Arlene Torbett of South Stewart Street, Mark Schroeder of West Cork Street and Joseph Kalbach of Roszel Road claimed in their suit that City Council acted “unreasonably, arbitrarily and capriciously” when it voted 5-3 on March 26 to approve the CUP allowing HDP to convert the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St. into a 193-bed residential center for seniors.
The proposed center was the subject of seven public hearings over a five-month period. It faced significant opposition from dozens of neighbors who said the complex would be too big, cause traffic congestion, have inadequate parking and be out of context with its residential surroundings.
City Council tabled the CUP request on two separate occasions to seek concessions from HDP. The developer agreed to reduce the 322,121-square-foot building’s originally proposed size by 22,000 square feet, add additional landscaping, put restrictions on delivery vehicles and schedules, provide additional satellite parking and more before council accepted the proposal.
According to the lawsuit, those concessions weren’t enough to satisfy opponents. The CUP granted by council “adversely impacts the plaintiffs and the neighborhood in a number of ways, including but not limited to negatively affecting property values, increasing traffic and parking issues, reducing safety, and eliminating green space at the property.”
The plaintiffs asked that council’s decision be overturned and the city be blocked from taking further action on HDP’s renovation plans, effectively stopping construction before it could begin.
A demurrer hearing was held on Aug. 22 to consider the neighbors’ claim that City Council did not give full and fair consideration to the senior-living center’s potential negative impacts before approving the CUP.
Iden, who served on Winchester City Council from 1997 through 2001, found no fault with council’s approval process and no basis for the plaintiffs’ attempt to overturn the decision.
“At each stage of the CUP’s progress, changes were recommended based on raised concerns,” he wrote. “Measured by both quantitative and qualitative tests, the evidence offered in support of the opposing views in this matter would, and did, lead objective and reasonable persons to reach different conclusions.”
HDP officials could not be reached for comment Thursday, but in an Aug. 23 email, Senior Vice President of Operations Eitan Stieber said plans for the senior-living center were moving forward.
“We’ve got more than a dozen folks of various disciplines in active dialogue about this exciting project on a daily basis,” Stieber wrote. “We anticipate that the site plan will be approved in the next few months and then, after that milestone has been achieved, the community will begin to see the usual signs of construction in the form of fencing and dirt being pushed on the site.”
HDP intends to renovate and expand the buildings formerly used by Winchester Memorial Hospital, which relocated in 1990, to accommodate 104 independent-living units, 24 assisted-living units, 34 memory-care units and in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools, a beauty salon and health-care services provided by Valley Health offices that currently occupy the site. The 3.7-acre campus would be served by five on-site parking lots with valet parking, plus satellite parking in the four downtown autoparks with free shuttle service for residents, staff and visitors.
The project’s estimated budget and construction timeline have not been released, and Stieber has said monthly rental rates won’t be announced until pre-leasing efforts get underway.
HDP has also considered redeveloping the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive, which it planned to buy for $3.9 million and possibly convert into age-restricted or multi-generational housing. Following a 120-day study period, the company backed out of the purchase contract last month but said it remains interested in the property.
