WINCHESTER — The empathy and humanity displayed by Neil Randolph Bryant as an attorney and judge were recalled by colleagues in a memorial at the Joint Judicial Center Friday.
"Randy had an abundance of both brains and compassion and was possessed of a quick and incisive legal mind coupled with a sharp and vying wit and sense of humor," said attorney Nikolas E. Parthemos, Bryant's long-time legal partner. "Everybody could and did rely on his word and he zealously represented his clients' interest while maintaining and generating in others an atmosphere of civility and cooperation."
Bryant, who suffered from a debilitating back injury that forced him to retire from the bench in 2019, died on Aug. 21. He was 67.
Bryant, who grew up on Kern Street in Winchester, graduated from Handley High School in 1972. A long-distance runner, he attended the University of Richmond on a track scholarship and became an attorney in 1981.
Bryant practiced civil and criminal law and loved discussing and researching legal precedents. Retired Judge John E. Wetsel Jr., who Bryant succeeded in 2015, said Bryant put his intellect and diplomacy to good use.
"Randy was a master at forging a viable compromise in a complex and emotional case," Wetsel said. "Balancing the complex demands of a legal practice with the expectations of clients is frequently difficult, but Randy squarely shouldered his duties as a lawyer."
Judge William Warner Eldridge IV, who replaced Bryant in 2019, said he met him in 2014 when Eldridge was a general district court judge. He recalled discussing American history and law in early morning conversations at the court. He said Bryant spent hours researching cases to make sure his rulings were just.
"I also know from our discussions that he cared a lot about those that appeared in front of him," Eldridge said. "He was a believer that people make mistakes, but redemption is possible."
Bryant, who quoted Latin to add levity to dry court proceedings and spoke Spanish to Spanish-speaking defendants to build rapport, was a strong advocate of the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, which was created in 2016. He and Judge Alexander R. Iden were the first two judges to preside over the court, which is an alternative to incarceration.
Outside the courtroom, Bryant, a father of two, was active in Winchester. He was a school board member from 1997 to 2003 and from 2006-12. He also helped coach the Handley track and field team in the 2000s.
Iden said Bryant was always mindful not to be full of himself, but also aware of the the power he had as a judge.
"Randy would agonize over the human implications of his decisions," Iden said. "The impact on the victims of crime, criminal defendants, children, divorce litigants and folks involved in contract and property disputes."
Recalling Bryant's love of Shakespeare and the importance of displaying humanity, Iden quoted from Richard III in his honor.
"Throw away respect, tradition, form and ceremonious duty for you have but mistook me all this while," Iden told the audience of about 75 people, including Bryant's former Nan Keller Bryant and daughter Anne Bryant. "I live with bread like you, feel want and taste grief and need friends.' We are all Randy's friends and we miss him."
