The Handley Trust was established by virtue of the last will and testament of Judge John Handley, an Irish-born resident of Scranton, Pennsylvania, who fell in love with Winchester during his many visits here. Handley died on Feb. 15, 1895, leaving the city $250,000 to be held in trust and invested in bonds of the Commonwealth of Virginia until the bequest plus interest increased the amount to $500,000. At that time, Handley directed the city to build a library to be called “The Handley Library.” No more than $250,000 was to be spent on the building and its equipment, with the remainder to be invested. The income was to be used to maintain the library and to purchase books, maps, works of art, and similar items. Construction of the library began in 1908 and was completed in 1913. The remainder of this library fund was held in the Handley Trust until it was transferred to The Handley Library Board of Directors.
The investment and administration of the Handley Trust was the function of the Handley Board of Trustees, which was chartered by the Virginia General Assembly in 1896. The trustees saw to the fulfillment of Handley’s instructions with regard to the investment of his bequest and the building of the library. In addition to the original sum of $250,000, the trustees were tasked with administering over $1,600,0008, “the rest and residue of [Handley’s] estate,” bequeathed to the city for a period of 20 years. The income arising there from was to be spent on the creation of schoolhouses for “the education of the poor children of Winchester.” This bequest resulted in the building of the Handley School (opened in 1923), the Douglas School (completed in 1927), and the purchase of land for the Virginia Avenue School (1929).
What does the Handley Board of Trustees do today?
The Handley Board of Trustees currently supervises investments in a number of funds and distributes income for the benefit of the Winchester Public Schools and the Handley Library as follows:
School Fund: Following the completion of the Virginia Avenue School, the board was no longer involved in the building of schools. Its mission now is to fund projects that help in the establishment and maintenance of superior education programs for the children of all of the Winchester Public Schools. By joint resolution of the Winchester School Board and the Handley Board of Trustees of 1982, guidelines were established:
The project should have a lasting impact upon the students and staff of the WPS.
The project should affect the education of many children, not just a few.
The project should have a measurable result in promoting quality education.
The project should act as an incentive for the students and staff to continue the pursuit of excellence in learning.
If the project is a capital expenditure, it should be of such a special nature that one would not expect it to be funded by the City of Winchester.
Each year, the superintendent of schools presents to the Handley Board of Trustees a detailed request for funding of special programs to be undertaken in the new school year.
The intent of the School Fund is to provide perpetual contributions to WPS to enhance the education of the students and faculty. Since 1994, these contributions have totaled $3,182,22711.
The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Memorial Trust: In 1923, the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Memorial Trust was established at Shenandoah Valley National Bank by Mary Mildred Sullivan (Algernon Sullivan’s widow) and George Hammond Sullivan (his son) with the sum of $200. By the year 2000, the trust was valued at $221,698. Income from the fund is provided annually to the Winchester branch of The Handley Regional Library.
Stewart Bell, Jr. Endowment for Excellence in Teaching: This fund rewards WPS teachers for their performance during the school year, which in turn enhances the WPS’ ability to attract and maintain qualified staff. A cash award is made annually to an outstanding teacher as recommended by peers and then selected by a committee, the chairperson of which is chosen by the trustees. The awardee is selected from the school next in the rotation of the city’s schools. Since 1997, the trust has awarded a total of $84,000.
William H. Pifer Scholarship Fund: The purpose of this fund is to provide scholarships at the discretion of the Handley Board of Trustees.
Edith Garrabrandt Memorial Trust: This fund was established to provide annual creative writing awards to students of John Handley High School.
Dorothy Robinson Library Fund: This fund was created by the Revocable Trust of Dorothy Robinson, who died in 2013, for the benefit of the primary location of the Handley Regional Library in Winchester. The fund is to be used to maintain and operate the library as a public library for the free use by the people of Winchester, as deemed advisable in the sole and absolute discretion of the Handley Board of Trustees. The library’s Board of Directors submits annual requests for funds that must be approved by the Handley Board of Trustees. Recent expenditures include a one-time payment of $750,000 towards the replacement of the library’s HVAC system. Since December 2016, total expenditures have come to $1,862,199.15. This is the largest of the funds administered by the Handley Board of Trustees.
John, David and Howard Lewis Endowment Fund: Established in 2007, this fund is an endowment from which the income earned after five years is to be applied toward the general expenditures of the Handley Trust for WPS.
