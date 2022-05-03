WINCHESTER — Irvin Manuel Cruz Sales says he was confused and scared when he waived his right to remain silent and confessed to molesting an 8-year-old girl.
But Judge Brian M. Madden ruled on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court that the videotaped and written confessions by Cruz Sales can be used against him at his trial scheduled to begin on Friday. Cruz Sales, accused of fondling the girl on Sept. 29, 2020, faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent acts with a child.
The 28-year-old city resident confessed on police body camera video and in a written statement to exposing his penis to the girl and touching her vagina over her clothing in his South Loudoun Street home. The girl's mother told authorities she called police after witnessing the incident.
A day later, Cruz Sales — a Honduran immigrant with a sixth-grade education who only speaks Spanish — was questioned by police. Before the questioning, he was read his Miranda warning against self-incrimination in Spanish by an interpreter. After being Mirandized, Cruz Sales was asked about the girl's accusations and said through an interpreter, "What she's saying is right and I accept what happened," according to court documents.
But Cruz Sales testified on Tuesday through an interpreter that he was scared because he was surrounded by police during the interview and said he didn't fully understand that he had the right to remain silent. "They didn't threaten me, but maybe with the fear, I perceived it that way," he said.
Defense attorney Gerardo M. Delgado argued that because Cruz Sales has never been arrested before, he was unfamiliar with a Miranda warning and maintained the interrogation was coercive.
"You have three police officers and a detective who are kind of all around him, and the mother and the child are there," he told Madden "This is unusual. Usually, interviews take place in a more private setting."
Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth's attorney, responded that police are frequently criticized for interrogating suspects at police headquarters because the setting can be intimidating, but Cruz Sales was questioned in the comfort of his home. Under questioning from Hovermale, Detective Mala B. Bansal testified she never raised her voice when questioning Cruz Sales.
"There was nothing heard by the court today or on the (body camera) videotape that he did not understand the Miranda warning," Hovermale said. "There is simply nothing to indicate that he did not knowingly and intelligently waive his right to remain silent."
In denying the suppression motion, Madden said it appeared to him from watching the body camera footage that Cruz Sales confession was sincere. "He apparently got caught doing something he shouldn't have done and made a voluntary statement," Madden said.
