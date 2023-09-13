HARRISONBURG — A federal judge is recommending dismissal of a local woman's lawsuit that claims her civil rights were violated after a social media dispute led to her arrest.
Christie Scarborough, a resident of the 100 block of Fortress Drive near Winchester, describes herself in court filings as "an independent media analyst who reports on Frederick County School Board and Frederick County Board of Supervisors ... [and] uses social media platforms to publish her news and views." Her lawsuit claims that Frederick County General District Court Judge Mary Daniel, 26th Judicial District Magistrate Nicholas Hager and the government of Frederick County collectively infringed on her constitutional rights during a convoluted series of events that began on May 18, 2022.
According to Scarborough's lawsuit filed on Feb. 14 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg, she became embroiled in a Facebook dispute with another Frederick County resident, Priscilla Riddell-Bellido, after Riddell-Bellido and 43 other citizens sued the Frederick County School Board on Feb. 1, 2022. That lawsuit, which was dismissed on June 9, 2022, by mutual agreement of all parties involved, sought to have the board rescind its decision requiring Frederick County students to wear face masks at school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent court filings, Scarborough said the legal challenge filed by the 44 residents was "a totally weak lawsuit." She used Facebook to post online criticisms about the case and, in particular, Riddell-Bellido.
Riddell-Bellido responded on May 18, 2022, by filing a criminal complaint alleging harassment by Scarborough.
Two days later, Riddell-Bellido filed for a protective order against Scarborough, which was granted by Daniel in Frederick County General District Court. However, Scarborough maintains in her lawsuit there was no legal justification for the judge to issue the order and that Daniel violated Scarborough's right to free speech when she ordered her to stop commenting about Riddell-Bellido on social media.
On May 26, 2022, Riddell-Bellido claimed Scarborough violated the protective order by making another harassing comment on Facebook using the name "Nicola Dowd." Hager issued an arrest warrant for Scarborough, who was picked up the following day by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and taken to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. Scarborough was processed and released from custody later in the day.
Scarborough claims in her lawsuit she "is obviously not" Nicola Dowd, and the criminal charge filed against her for using a false name to harass Riddell-Bellido was dismissed on Sept. 2, 2022, in Frederick County General District Court. One month previously, the same court had dropped a separate charge alleging Scarborough violated the protective order.
On Sept. 15, 2022, Frederick County General District Court Judge Ian Williams vacated Riddell-Bellido's protective order due to a lack of evidence of wrongdoing, Scarborough wrote in her lawsuit.
Scarborough is suing Daniel for allegedly issuing an unlawful protective order that violated the plaintiff's First Amendment right to free speech. Hager is being sued for allegedly violating Scarborough's Fourth Amendment right by having her arrested without cause, and Frederick County because it kept no record of the comments made by Riddell-Bellido to Daniel during the two hearings regarding the protective order.
Additionally, Scarborough alleges Daniel acted in a retaliatory fashion when issuing the protective order because Scarborough had publicly criticized the judge's husband, Frederick County Public Schools employee Bill Daniel, for his enforcement of the School Board's policy requiring students to wear face masks in school during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scarborough states in her lawsuit she is seeking "monetary damages in accordance with proof at trial" but does not request a specific amount. She also wants the federal court to order Frederick County to keep records of all comments made during future court proceedings involving citizens seeking protective orders.
On Aug. 11, United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe issued a recommendation that the presiding judge in the case, Michael F. Urbanski, dismiss Scarborough's lawsuit with prejudice because she "failed to state a claim that entitles her to relief."
As of Wednesday, Urbanski had not acted on Hoppe's recommendation and no further court hearings had been scheduled.
The civil case that arose from Scarborough's dispute with Riddell-Bellido is one of three federal lawsuits she has filed in the past three years. In each case, Scarborough has represented herself without an attorney.
The other two federal lawsuits filed by Scarborough since 2020 involve the Frederick County School Board and Virginia Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County).
The civil suit against the School Board alleged that it violated Scarborough's constitutional rights because the county school system blocked her ability to post comments on the Frederick County Public Schools Facebook page, where she criticized officials for requiring students to wear face masks. That lawsuit was filed on Oct. 14, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, then dismissed on May 19, 2021, after both sides agreed to drop the case and pay their own legal costs.
On March 7, Scarborough sued Wiley and his former legislative assistant, Susan Shick, for allegedly hiding critical comments posted by her earlier this year on the delegate's Facebook page. Wiley and Shick have asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to drop the case due to Scarborough's alleged failure to state a proper claim. A hearing on their motions to dismiss is scheduled for Oct. 12 in Harrisonburg.
