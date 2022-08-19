WINCHESTER — Barring any unforeseen events, the murder trial of Adam Marcus Griffin will get underway on Wednesday.
That follows Friday's denial by Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden of a series of last-minute motions filed by defense attorney Howard Manheimer that challenged the way the case has been repeatedly delayed since his client was arrested on July 2, 2020.
Manheimer argued that Griffin has been held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center for more than two years awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Lorenzo Coles Wheeler of Winchester. He accused prosecutors of holding up proceedings and violating his client's constitutional right to a speedy trial.
"To claim that the defendant has suffered any prejudice as a result of the delay is incredible," Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale said in court on Friday.
"We're flabbergasted," added Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Derek Aston. "It makes no sense."
Griffin, 36, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street, is accused of shooting and killing Wheeler, a 30-year-old Winchester resident, on June 30, 2020, in front of a house at 312 N. Kent St.
In addition to first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, Griffin is also charged with solicitation of murder. That count stems from his alleged attempt between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, to persuade another person to kill a potential witness in the case.
Griffin has been held without bond at the local jail since July 3, 2020. He was initially charged with being a violent felon in possession of a firearm — an offense that prosecutors have said is unrelated to the alleged murder of Wheeler — but that charge was dismissed on Dec. 1, 2020, by order of nolle prosequi, an action more commonly referred to as "nolle prossed."
On Nov. 19, 2020 — two weeks before the firearm charge was dismissed — a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury indicted Griffin on three other charges directly related to Wheeler's death: First-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. That was followed two months later with the indictment for solicitation of murder.
Griffin was originally scheduled to be tried in October 2021, but proceedings were postponed. Hovermale said the primary reason for the delay was a backlog of other court cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The entire effort of the commonwealth was to get the defendant a speedy trial," she told Madden on Friday.
Manheimer admitted prosecutors did not do anything that was "deliberately improper," but he questioned several of the state's actions that led to the postponement.
First and foremost, Manheimer said Griffin was indicted on Nov. 19, 2020, on charges directly related to Wheeler's murder. When the pandemic interfered with the ability to hold a trial in Winchester Circuit Court within one year of the indictments being handed down, the charges were nolle prossed and Griffin was re-indicted on the same three charges on Oct. 19, 2021. At that time, the murder charges were joined with the solicitation of murder charge so Griffin could be tried on all four counts at one time.
Prosecutors and the defense then agreed on a Feb. 3 trial date for Griffin. In January, though, Manheimer said he learned that a key witness in the case, state medical examiner Meghan Kessler, would be on maternity leave and unable to testify about Wheeler's cause of death.
Hovermale suggested at the time that Kessler's evidence be submitted directly to the court so she wouldn't have to testify. Manheimer objected and the trial was moved to August in a mutual agreement between the prosecution and defense.
On Friday, Manheimer said Kessler should have been ordered to testify in February so the trial wouldn't have been delayed.
"Your position is, she should have come anyway [despite being on maternity leave]?" Madden asked Manheimer.
"I'm not sure that was a valid excuse," Manheimer replied.
"It is a federal right for an employee [to take maternity leave]," Hovermale said, noting the commonwealth has to respect the fact that Kessler could not be ordered to do something in a professional capacity while she was on leave.
Manheimer maintained Kessler should have testified in February, at least via video, because she had already been subpoenaed as a witness. By not enforcing the subpoena, the court opened the door for Kessler to avoid August's trial as well in case she runs into a personal issue. The example he gave was that she "can't find a babysitter."
Madden rejected all of Manheimer's arguments.
"I find in this case no bad faith from the commonwealth," the judge said, adding there was "a valid reason for the delay" due to the pandemic and Kessler's maternity leave.
"I do note your exception to the ruling, sir," Madden told Manheimer.
Jury selection in Griffin's murder case is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in Winchester Circuit Court. His trial is set to start Aug. 29 and is expected to last five days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.