The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority can soon start to collect more than $14 million from defendants in its embezzlement lawsuit.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson let stand jury verdicts for each of the five co-defendants named in the EDA’s $24 million lawsuit against Jennifer R. McDonald, its former executive director.
The EDA claims in its lawsuit, filed March 26, 2019, that McDonald used millions of EDA money without permission to conduct schemes for financial benefit from as early as 2014 through 2018, according to the EDA lawsuit. McDonald was the EDA’s executive director for more than 10 years before the authority’s board of directors forced her to resign in December 2018. The EDA claims that McDonald conducted some of the schemes with co-defendants in the case.
The court released McDonald from the lawsuit by way of a partial final judgment as part of an agreement that she repays the EDA $9 million.
Albertson advised attorneys for the EDA and each defendant this week that he denied each of their separate motions to set aside the jury verdicts.
EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, reached by phone Wednesday, called the judge’s decision “a big event” and “significant” for the authority as it seeks to collect damages from the defendants. That process can start once the judge enters a final order reflecting his ruling and that order is filed in the Warren County Circuit Court.
Browne expressed some doubt the EDA would collect all the damages owed.
“I’d love to see $14 million if we can get it,” Brown said. “I don’t think that necessarily will happen but, you know, this is, again, part of the process you have to go through.”
Part of that process involves gathering information on each defendant’s assets, Browne said.
“We don’t know everything,” Browne said. “It’s possible that defendants have attempted to hide assets and the like and it’s a process that we have to go through to figure it out and our hope is to get as much of the $14 million as possible and return it to the taxpayers of Warren County.”
Any or all of the defendants can appeal the court’s ruling, Browne said. If a defendant appeals to a higher court without a bond, the EDA can move forward with collection efforts that include seizing assets and garnishing wages, Browne explained. If a defendant appeals to a higher court with a bond for the amount owed to the plaintiff, the EDA cannot exercise those methods during the appeals process. If the defendant loses the appeal, the EDA would be entitled to receive the bond amount, Browne said.
Juries in separate trials held throughout July and on Oct. 25 found in favor of the EDA for some or all of the plaintiff’s civil claims against each defendant — April D. Petty; William Lambert; McDonald’s husband Samuel D. “Sammy” North; Donald F. “Donnie” Poe and his company, Earth Right Energy Solar Commercial LLC; and Truc V. “Curt” Tran and his company, ITFederal LLC. Juries found each defendant liable to the EDA for one or more of the claims, which included fraud, conspiracy and unjust enrichment.
The defendant’s attorneys each filed separate motions to set aside verdicts against their clients, which were presented to Albertson at a Nov. 30 hearing in Warren County Circuit Court. At the end of the hearing, Albertson advised that he would take the motions under advisement before making a ruling.
Albertson notified all attorneys of his ruling in a letter dated Dec. 13.
“I deny each motion for reasons cited by Plaintiff,” the letter states.
EDA lead attorney Cullen D. Seltzer will prepare and circulate a final order for endorsements and noting defense objections, the letter states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.