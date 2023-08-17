A federal judge ruled this week on what testimony and evidence attorneys can and cannot present in Jennifer McDonald’s criminal jury trial.
The former head of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority is facing more than 30 charges of wire and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Federal authorities accuse McDonald of committing the crimes against the EDA during her last four years working as its executive director. She resigned in 2018.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon heard pretrial motions in the court on Friday. Dillon ruled on those motions in an opinion filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Dillon denied the defense’s renewed motion for change of venue. The judge previously denied the same motion to move the trial from Harrisonburg to Charlottesville. The defense argued that the court would find it difficult to find jurors in the Harrisonburg Division because of the amount of media coverage of the case and related matters involving McDonald, as well as negative comments made against her on social media, the opinion states. Dillon denied the motion but ordered the court to exclude Warren County residents from the jury pool.
Dillon granted in part and denied in part a defense motion to preclude any references to the suicide of Warren County Sheriff Daniel T. McEathron and to a letter that he addressed to the FBI and left with other notes before killing himself in May 2019, according to the opinion. Court documents identify McEathron as McDonald’s partner in their real estate company, DaBoyz LLC, which they operated as part of her schemes, the opinion states.
Parties agreed the government could mention that McEathron committed suicide to explain why he is not available to testify. The government agrees to not reference McEathron’s suicide nor the suicide notes during its case in chief.
Prosecutors also can present records and testimony regarding McDonald’s gambling, the judge ruled. The government’s exhibit list includes records from Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, West Virginia, and, in its witness list Laura Gatto, the casino’s director of compliance and risk. The government plans to use the evidence to show McDonald lost large sums of money gambling, the opinion states. The defense argues that the government has not filed a notice of intent to use the evidence as required; that the evidence is not intrinsic to the charges; and that the casino records are complicated and not fairly intelligible to a lay person.
Dillon agreed with prosecutors that evidence of McDonald’s gambling is intrinsic to the charges.
“It would be evidence of the defendant spending fraudulently gained proceeds, and it shows how she spent at least a portion of the money she allegedly stole,” the opinion states. “Additionally, according to the government, the money spent at the casinos is directly attributable to the funds she stole from the EDA.
“The government states that evidence will show that defendant stole EDA money and then laundered it through DaBoyz LLC, which then transferred approximately $500,000 to credit cards controlled by defendant,” the opinion states. “Additionally, the government believes the evidence will show defendant stole over $800,000 from the EDA by diverting EDA funds directly to those same credit cards. She then used these credit cards to fund over $1.6 million in cash withdrawals at the Hollywood Casino.”
The government also argued that it can introduce evidence of her losses to show that her story of gambling winnings is false. McDonald has claimed that her unexplained wealth came from gambling winnings.
As a result of Dillon’s ruling on other motions, prosecutors also can present as evidence a purported EDA board of directors resolution authorizing the purchase of property on Buck Mountain, according to the opinion. Authorities say the document is fraudulent and prosecutors expect several witnesses to testify that the board did not authorize the purchase.
Dillon denied, without prejudice, a defense motion to exclude testimony of auditing firm Cherry Bekaert regarding information gleaned, and opinions formed, during an EDA audit, and any reports or drafts created from the audit.
Dillon granted a motion to exclude testimony from Kristi Atwood regarding any anonymously received documents. Atwood started a Facebook page in 2018 called “One Mad Mother” to expose Warren County’s actions regarding her house that burned down, according to the opinion. Atwood began to receive anonymous calls in 2019 telling her to pick up documents at various locations. Atwood picked up the documents and posted them on her Facebook page. The government has said it does not plan to call Atwood as a witness nor try to admit the documents into evidence.
The judge denied a government motion to prohibit cross-examination concerning related civil cases or arrests, including the EDA’s lawsuit in Warren County Circuit Court and state criminal charges the court has since dismissed.
Dillon’s rulings also allow prosecutors to call Rachel Clay, an FBI document examiner, as an expert witness. The government expects Clay to testify as to her examination of documents authorities say McDonald forged.
