WINCHESTER — A South Carolina man who operates a private zoo and trains exotic animals for the movies will have to pay $100,000 if he wants to stay out of jail pending his trial in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Assuming, of course, he is granted bond in a federal money-laundering case.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, 62, of Myrtle Beach, was indicted earlier this month by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on two felony counts — wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife — related to his alleged purchase of three young lions from the now-defunct Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Frederick County. Lions have been classified as an endangered species since 2016.
The new felony charges are in addition to 15 criminal counts filed against Antle in Frederick County Circuit Court on Oct. 8, 2020, following an investigation by the Virginia Attorney General's Office. Those charges, which are also related to Antle allegedly buying the lion cubs from Wilson's Wild Animal Park on July 26, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019, include one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
Antle, who became known to television viewers after being featured in the popular Netflix documentary series "Tiger King," posted a $10,000 bond for the 2020 Frederick County charges and remained free from custody until June 3, when federal authorities charged him with money laundering in Florence, South Carolina.
Federal prosecutors claim Antle and one of the employees at his private Myrtle Beach Safari zoo, Andrew Jon Sawyer, took in cash from illicit sources in exchange for checks written from businesses under Antle's control. The pair allegedly laundered $505,000 over a four-month period, receiving a 15% fee for each transaction.
Antle and Sawyer were placed in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, to await trial on the federal charges. Sawyer posted bond and was released on June 17; Antle is still in custody, awaiting a federal magistrate judge to decide if bond should be set.
On Friday afternoon, Antle appeared on video from the South Carolina jail to participate in a Frederick County Circuit Court hearing regarding whether his original $10,000 bond should be revoked and if a new bond should be set for the two new local felonies.
K. Michelle Welch of the Virginia Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the Frederick County case, said it's likely Antle will be granted bond on the federal charges, so she asked that his local bond of $10,000 be revoked and replaced with a $1 million bond.
"He's flaunting the law," Welch said during the video hearing, noting that Antle violated the terms of his original Frederick County bond by being charged with two federal crimes.
She also claimed Antle recently moved $700,000 from a bank account that federal authorities have been attempting to seize, and he still has a valid passport and the means to leave the United States to avoid prosecution.
"The reasons for him to flee are stacking up," Welch said. "For me, the flight risk is significant."
Defense attorneys Eric R. Breslin and Erin M. Harrigan said Antle has a home and family in South Carolina, and he continues to operate Myrtle Beach Safari, so they say it's unlikely he would run if released on bond.
"He's not a flight risk," Harrigan said. "He hasn't been a flight risk."
Harrigan also said the conditions of Antle's federal bond, if approved, would require him to report regularly to a probation officer and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. With that oversight in place, she said there would be no need to revoke Antle's current Frederick County bond or issue a separate bond for the two new local charges.
Breslin added that Antle shouldn't be "thrown in a van" and brought back to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester as soon as he is released from federal custody.
"Mr. Antle has conducted himself honorably," Breslin said.
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden said, "The court has considerable concern that there are new charges," referring to the federal case against Antle.
Iden raised the amount of Antle's original $10,000 bond to $100,000, which also covers the two new felony counts in Frederick County. The judge also withdrew a capias for Antle's arrest that was issued following his new local indictments on June 9.
If Antle posts the $100,000 bond, Iden said he will have to surrender his passport if it hasn't already been confiscated by the federal court, limit his travel to Virginia and the Carolinas, and wear a GPS bracelet if one is not ordered by the federal judge.
Iden also said Antle must appear in person for all future Frederick County Circuit Court proceedings. His next hearing is scheduled for July 29, at which time he will be formally processed on the two new local felonies.
Antle is currently scheduled for a five-day jury trial on the original Frederick County charges starting Oct. 31.
