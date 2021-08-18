WINCHESTER — A Frederick County Circuit Court judge has denied Florida-based L3Harris Technologies’ lawsuit against the Frederick County government over its decision to award a contract for a new public safety radio system to a different company.
Judge William Warner Eldridge IV on Aug. 11 granted the county and the other defendants’ motion for summary judgement and denied L3Harris’s motion for summary judgment.
On June 14, L3Harris filed a complaint and requested a temporary injunction in Frederick County Circuit Court against the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, the county government and county Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler. The company wanted the court to cancel the county's notice of intent to award the contract to Texas-based EF Johnson and instead award it to L3 Harris.
“Given that L3Harris did not submit a proposal that met the requirements of the county’s request for proposal, they did not have a proper basis to bring a protest, period,” said County Attorney Roderick Williams said Tuesday in response to Eldridge's ruling.
L3Harris was one of four vendors that responded to the county’s request for proposals (RFP) to replace its aging public safety radio system. In November, an internal working group of radio system users known as the Communications Committee — with representatives from the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue and emergency dispatch — recommended the board select EF Johnson. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 in May to award EF Johnson the contract. The agreement is for up to $20,007,471 for the radio system’s initial cost, with an additional $8.9 million over the next 20 years.
The company's lawsuit stated that, under the terms of the RFP issued in March 2020, the contract was to be awarded to “the lowest responsive and responsible bidder” and that L3Harris offered the lowest price. The suit also states the committee scored the proposals on a 100-point scale, but solicitation documents failed to inform L3Harris that the county would use a numerical scoring system. EF Johnson received a score of 80, Motorola received 81 and 80 and L3Harris scored 78.
L3Harris claimed the scoring system was “unlawful” under the Virginia Public Procurement Act because the county did not reveal it in the solicitation or publicly available documents. The company added that even if a numerical scoring system was permissible, the county’s application of it was “arbitrary and capricious.”
In a memorandum asking the court to dismiss the suit, the county admitted the RFP did not indicate a scoring system would be used. But the county said that L3Harris’s proposal failed to fulfill the coverage requirements for the radio system. The county’s memorandum also noted that L3Harris’s complaint failed to state a claim against Shiffler and that it provided no allegations relevant to her individual capacity. Instead, the county said it appeared that Shiffler was named a defendant solely due to her status as an agent of the county during its procurement process.
The lawsuit caused some delays with the radio system's replacement. In June, the Board of Supervisors postponed a vote to hire Missouri-based Tusa Consulting to be a project management consultant due to the ongoing litigation. The board later voted on July 14 to hire Tusa Consulting for a price not to exceed $506,385.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said on Tuesday that the county expects no further delays in replacing the radio system, now that the lawsuit is resolved.
“We are going to move forward with our radio system,” DeHaven said. “We did not want to have to delay, but we did and we got through that. We are moving forward now.”
Parts of the system are more than 25 years old.
County Public Information Officer Karen Vaccchio said work on replacing the system is expected to start later this year, though a date has not been set, and take 24 to 30 months to complete.
(1) comment
EF Johnson is one of the most respect radio manufacturers in the world. The County will be well served with them.
