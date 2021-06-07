A Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge said Friday that he needed more time to decide whether to issue an injunction reinstating a suspended Loudoun County Public Schools teacher who had said publicly he would not refer to transgender students by their chosen names or pronouns.
Judge Jim Plowman said he would issue a ruling today in a case that has made headlines nationwide.
Leesburg Elementary School physical education teacher Byron “Tanner” Cross made the remarks during the public comment portion of a recent school board meeting, challenging the school system’s draft Policy 8040, “Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students.”
Cross said he would “not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa,” citing his Christian faith as his reasoning.
“I love all of my students, but I will never lie to them regardless of consequences,” he added.
Plowman said there is a significant amount of material to review before announcing his opinion.
“It’s hard not to see this as a public concern,” the judge said during a nearly three-hour hearing.
Tyson Langhofer, an attorney representing Cross, said “this is a case about what makes democracy possible,” arguing that the school system was wrong to suspend his client based on his religious beliefs.
Stacy Haney, an attorney representing the school system, however, argued that “the action was based on interference of operation” — that is, that Cross’ actions disrupted the educational setting — and not on his beliefs. She also presented testimony from school officials that the teacher’s remarks had an adverse impact on the school and the system.
Plowman asked Haney how the court is to weigh the level of disruption.
In a later response, Haney pointed to five parents who had contacted school officials by email requesting Cross have no engagement with their children. One such response came from a transgender parent.
“That is not sufficient for disruption,” Langhofer said in a response to Haney’s reasoning.
The attorneys agreed that there are about 391 students in the elementary school.
Earlier in the hearing, the judge denied Haney’s motion challenging the lack of process for the emergency hearing. Haney said she her clients were not notified with a summons, but was instead directed to two law cases, the clerk’s seal on the documents and case number assigned to the proceeding.
After the hearing, Cross met with supporters at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, where he is a parishioner. Cross, a full-time physical education teacher, has been employed by Loudoun County Public Schools for eight years.
“It’s incumbent upon us to stand with Tanner and with every other person that gets into a conflict with the Loudoun County Schools until they do the right thing by kids, by parents by taxpayers,” said Mike Farris, president and CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian nonprofit advocacy group.
“I am taking a stand for my freedom, and I want to thank you for standing with me,” Cross said to supporters after the hearing.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support.”
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FOR EQUITABLE, SAFE AND INCLUSIVE ENVIRONMENT
The Loudoun County School Board is committed to providing for an equitable,
safe and inclusive learning and working environment.
The Loudoun County School Board affirms a commitment to this principle for all
persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or
related medical conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability,
age, or genetic information.
It is the intent of the School Board of Loudoun County that every policy, practice,
and procedure shall reflect this commitment. Behavior that is not unlawful may
nevertheless be unacceptable for the educational environment or the workplace.
Demeaning or otherwise harmful actions are prohibited, particularly if directed at
personal characteristics, including, but not limited to socioeconomic level, sexual
orientation, perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.
[Former Policy 3-1]
Adopted: 6/8/76
Revised: 6/22/93, 4/13/11, 2/26/19
Current Revision: 1/14/21
Sounds like Tanner needs to find a new job in a place that will allow him to express his religious opinions. Public school would not be that place.
And why are we allowing him to identify as "Tanner" when he was born "Byron"?
He should be fired. Playing the religion card makes it imperative. The social strife caused by his personal belief is a microcosm of our deep problems. All religions should be taxed and their views kept out of the public square. Keep your beliefs inside your head and do not make the rest of us suffer them.
He should be reinstated. Teachers need to just teach. Too many institutions are liberal and are brainwashing our children. I don’t think he is throwing religion in the faces of the kids, but mandating him to address children different is wrong.
