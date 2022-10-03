BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County Circuit Court judge has denied a request to reduce the sentence of a man who shot at a law enforcement officer three years ago.
Timothy Bias Neal, 36, of Herndon, was sentenced Aug. 15 to 58 years in prison, with all but 20 years of that term suspended. Upon his release, he will spend five years on supervised probation, then be on unsupervised probation for the rest of his life.
On Monday, Judge Alexander Iden declined a request from the Public Defender's Office to reconsider the length of Neal's sentence based on the belief he was suffering a mental breakdown at the time of the crime and because Neal has reportedly accepted responsibility for his actions.
On May 2, in accordance with a plea agreement, Neal entered Alford pleas of guilt in Clarke County Circuit Court to charges of attempted capital murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied law enforcement vehicle and possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a nonviolent felony. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his or her innocence while acknowledging the prosecution's evidence is strong enough to obtain a conviction.
The prison sentence imposed by Iden in August was at the upper end of the prison term suggested in the plea agreement.
Clarke County Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams said on Monday the 20-year sentence was appropriate and a far cry from the life plus 18 years the defendant could have spent behind bars, if the case had gone to trial and he was convicted by a jury.
"The commonwealth has seen nothing to suggest it should be modified or reduced," Williams told Iden about Neal's prison term and the subsequent periods of probation.
Iden agreed, saying he already considered the evidence in the case and the mitigating factors regarding Neal's mental health at the time of the shooting.
On the morning of Aug. 5, 2019, Neal stepped into Nalls Farm Market at 4869 Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and said he needed medical assistance because he was having trouble walking. A store clerk called 911 but, before an ambulance arrived, Neal left and walked east on the highway — a four-lane roadway divided by a grassy median strip.
Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nicholas "Don" Chambers, who has since retired, responded to Nalls Farm Market after hearing the call for an ambulance and was told Neal had walked away. Chambers got back in his cruiser and, about a quarter mile away, found Nalls walking near the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway and Hawthorne Lane.
Dashcam video that captured the encounter between the sergeant and the suspect showed that Neal was initially cordial and cooperative, readily giving his identification to Chambers. When Chambers returned to his cruiser to verify the information, Neal started walking toward him.
Video showed that, from a distance of about 30 yards, Neal fired a single shot at Chambers from a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and continued walking toward the cruiser. The bullet hit the front of Chambers' vehicle but not not hurt the deputy.
Chambers leaped from the inside of the cruiser and ran to stand behind it while yelling at Neal to drop the gun, but Neal ignored the order and kept walking toward the vehicle. That prompted Chambers to fire two shots, the second of which hit Neal's arm and knocked him to the ground.
The video then showed that Neal, while lying next to the highway's grassy median, cocked his gun in preparation of firing again. Chambers fired a third shot at the suspect, who then threw his gun to the side.
As Chambers approached, Neal could be heard in the video yelling, "Kill me, man! Kill me!"
Williams said Neal had cocaine and heroin in his system at the time of the shooting, and Neal's wife and sister testified the defendant had a history of mental health problems but the shooting was completely out of character.
Neal has not yet been transferred to a state prison and continues to be held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, where he has been in custody since being arrested more than three years ago.
