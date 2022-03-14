WINCHESTER — Efforts to dismiss the animal cruelty case against a roadside zoo owner and his nephew were denied in Frederick Circuit Court on Monday.
In a five-hour pretrial hearing, Judge Alexander R. Iden ruled Deputy Richard Samuels, a Spotsylvania animal control officer, didn’t try to deceive a magistrate to get a search warrant for the raid on Wilson’s Wild Animal Park on Aug. 15, 2019. The raid led to the seizure of 119 animals at the zoo at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road off Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County.
Zoo owner Keith Wilson and his nephew, Christian Christian Alejandro Dall’Acqua, were charged with 46 and 45 counts of animal cruelty, respectively. They are set to stand trial on March 29.
The raid came after Samuels visited the park posing as a customer on Aug. 8, 2019. He wrote in the search warrant affidavit that he saw lions and tigers in 83-degree heat with no water and in minimal shade and there was also insufficient food.
But attorney Gilbert Ambler, who represents Wilson, told Iden that Samuels intentionally left out that the lions and tigers had cinderblock dens near their cages to get out of shade and there may have been water in the dens.
"Failing to mention a massive den is reckless disregard for the truth and its omission is likely to lead a magistrate to issue a warrant," Ambler said. "The court has to look at whether they were deliberately false or recklessly false statements."
Samuels, an animal control officer since 2000, was asked to investigate the zoo by the Virginia Attorney General's Office Animal Law Unit, which is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Samuels testified the primary reason there was probable cause for the raid was there was no water in sight and it was irrelevant that there were dens by the cages. He said he wasn't trying to deceive the magistrate but only included enough details in an affidavit to obtain probable cause. He said releasing all of the evidence he has in an affidavit could tip the prosecution's hand to the defense.
"I don't put all my information out there because then it's public knowledge," Samuels said. "I may see more violations, but it's not going to be in my search warrant."
The seizures came more than two years after complaints about conditions at Wilson's Wild Animal Park. In 2017, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it documented squalid conditions at the park and reported them to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In July of 2017, a USDA report cited bears and tigers living in cramped conditions at the zoo.
Ambler questioned why Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to multiple complaints hadn't cited the zoo if conditions were so bad. In 2020, the Sheriff's Office was among nine law enforcement agencies sharing an award from the Humane Society of the United States for the raid and seizures.
K. Michelle Welch, senior assistant attorney general and Animal Law Unit general director, told Iden the reason Samuels was brought in to investigate was that he had more expertise than Frederick County deputies. "They didn't see the treatment, or did nothing, or didn't have enough experience," she said.
Welch said conditions at the zoo were "abysmal" and Wilson was aware of them.
"He knew what he was doing was wrong," she said. "When the officers went there, we did not realize how bad it was going to be."
Ambler also asked that jurors not be told that a dead cat and lemur were in an ice cream freezer. He said the idea that customers ate ice cream from a freezer with dead animals might prejudice jurors against Wilson. Iden said he'd decide at trial whether to allow the location to be disclosed.
Wilson also faces 10 counts of selling endangered species in a separate case. It involves him allegedly selling newborn lion cubs to celebrity trainer Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle who runs an animal park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
