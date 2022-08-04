WINCHESTER — The Handley High School football team opened fall practice this week for the first time in four seasons without a big presence.
Stephen Daley, a First Team All-State performer on both offense and defense last season, is now at Division I Kent State.
“Yeah, it feels different without Stephen,” said senior running back Emerson Fusco, who will inherit the role as the Judges main ball carrier this season from Daley, who rushed for 1,785 yards and 25 TDs last season. “Stephen was a good player and role model. He talked to me a lot.”
“When you lose a senior, especially one who played four years, it becomes a habit of seeing him out there and knowing what you have,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of Daley. “This year with him not being here, it kind of makes it more intriguing and more fun because now we have to do different things. Before, we were kind of set in our ways because we knew we had Stephen. Now, we can be a little more creative and be a little different. With Stephen, we knew we wanted to do certain things. Without him, we can be more creative.”
While the loss of Daley is a huge void, the Judges have plenty of other ones to fill as well. Handley lost its top receiver and third leading rusher on offense and four of their top five tacklers on defense.
“All of the seniors, when you come out you expect to see certain people out here,” Jones said. “All of sudden it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re not here. But you get excited because all of a sudden you see new faces, new skills, new techniques and new blood in a sense. It’s fun in one way and sad in another.”
Offensively, the Judges do return some key components from last year’s squad, which went 9-2.
One of those is the versatile Fusco, who rushed for 657 yards and seven scores while also starting as a defensive back, kick returner and punter.
Fusco, the Winchester Star’s reigning Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, is noticeably beefier in his upper body heading into the fall.
“It feels good,” Fusco said on Tuesday. “During the summer, I put in some extra work. I played basketball, too, while I was at it. But once it’s time to hit the field, it’s time to hit the field and get preparing for the season.”
And Fusco knows he needs to be ready to take over from Daley as the featured back.
“My junior year, I had a pretty big role even playing under him,” Fusco said. “I’m going to have a way bigger role than I did which should be done. It’s just got to be done. That’s the way it’s got to be. I love the challenge.”
Fusco said he’s looking forward to running behind a huge offensive line, led by 6-foot-3, 300-pounder Silas Young. “I’ve got Silas pulling for me,” Fusco said. “That’s going to be fun right there. Our line is pretty big. They’ve got to keep working and getting stronger for the season.”
Jones said seniors Young, Victor Saravia-Arteaga and Emerson Membreno should lead a strong group of offensive linemen.
The Judges do return experience at quarterback. Senior Davion Butler completed 57 of 103 passes for 1,207 yards and 13 TDs, with four interceptions in his first year as a starter.
Jones sees a big difference in Butler this fall. “His arm is much stronger. His confidence is a lot higher,” Jones said. “He’s more vocal. … You can definitely see that year of growth has been great for him.”
Senior defensive lineman Rodd’ney Davenport (84 tackles, 7 sacks) will lead the defense.
“He works hard and he makes other kids work hard,” Jones said of Davenport, a First Team All-Region 4C selection. “… It’s going to be fun to see what he does.”
Jones, who estimates he’ll have around 48 players on the varsity roster and around another 40 on the JV squad, said the competition will be fierce for starting spots.
“What is great about it this year is that every spot this year is a competition,” he said. “Last year, there were a few where we’d say it was a competition, but they all knew it was kind of their spots. This year, it’s fun because we have 40-plus kids competing for positions.”
Jones points to the defensive secondary and offensive backfield as the perfect examples of multiple players battling to earn playing time.
“In our secondary, there’s probably going to be two or three kids who would be on the field any other year that might not make it because of the competition,” he said. “The same thing with offense, we have a lot of kids who could help us running the ball, but the best two or four are going to get the position. Other ones are going to work hard to show us they deserve to be on the field.”
Fusco is encouraged by the hunger he sees from his teammates.
“We have a lot of guys who are going to step up in big roles,” Fusco said. “They are going to do what they need to do to play in their spots. I think we should be good.”
But are they good enough to make an impact outside of the district?
Even with the likes of Daley, former quarterback Malachi Imoh (now a running back at William & Mary) and other standouts over the past three seasons, the Judges have suffered a first-round regional loss each campaign.
“We’ve got to make it farther than we have made it,” Fusco said. “We haven’t made it past the first round in three years. We have to make it past the first round — that’s what my goal is right there.”
The Judges face Eastern View (Aug. 12) and Waynesburg (Pa.) at Jefferson (Aug. 20) in scrimmages before opening the season by hosting second-year school Gainesville (Aug. 27).
Jones can’t wait to see what lies ahead for his team.
“This is the hardest part about camp, just having helmets on and going through the motions,” he said after practice on a steamy afternoon. “They are all jacked up and ready to go. We just have to hold them back so we don’t get ourselves in any trouble, but I can’t wait to put pads on and see what these kids really will do when we have pads on.”
