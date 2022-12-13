FRONT ROYAL — Handley hung with Skyline for a good portion of the game Monday night, but couldn't stay consistent enough.
The Judges fell to the Hawks 78-64 in boys' basketball action on the road and turnovers and free throws were a key.
"What continues to be a struggle for us is teams make more than us at the foul line," said Handley boys' basketball coach Zach Harrell-Zook, whose team was led by Emerson Fusco's 28 points and 13 rebounds. "They shot a higher percentage at the foul line. We turn the ball over more than other teams, and that's been our Achilles heel so far. The past few games we had developed and gotten a little better with that.
"But I think in this scenario give credit to Skyline. That's what they do. They have a talented bunch, returning pretty much everyone except for two guys. So we knew they were going to bring it, and got the best of us tonight with that."
The Judges (2-5) were 6-for-13 from the foul line, while the Hawks were 18-for-23. The Judges also had 27 turnovers.
The Hawks (2-0) trailed early, but used a 12-2 run to take a 21-12 lead after the opening period.
Skyline senior Zack Diggs picked up his second foul with 2:58 left in the first period, and missed the remainder of the period and half of the second period.
"It's tough, but I'm going to cheer my teammates on from the bench," Diggs said. "...When I got back in, I knew I had to watch my fouls so I wouldn't have to sit back down on the bench."
One player who stepped up with Diggs out of the game was senior Elias Carter, who had 12 first-period points.
Skyline's pressure gave Handley fits, especially in the first half. The Judges had 20 turnovers in the first half as Skyline led 40-29.
"What I've been preaching to the guys is 20 turnovers in the first half and you're only down 11," Harrell-Zook said. "It's like 'fellas, it's there.' We just got to value the ball. We got to knock 'em in when we get to the foul line."
The Judges made a run in the third period and cut the lead to 46-45 on two free throws by Ryan Pratt with 4:19 left in the third period.
Handley hit four 3-pointers during the 16-6 run, including two from Brian Trammel.
"I felt like we had it," Harrell-Zook said. "I felt like it slipped away from us tonight. We had a (one)-point game there, and it's just being able to stay consistent with that and value the ball."
Skyline coach Harold Chunn said they backed out of the full-court press, because they were fouling too much and then started playing better.
Skyline senior Elijah Cabness hit a 3-pointer and Carter scored six straight points as the Hawks built a 55-45 lead with 3:09 left in the third period.
Back-to-back baskets by Fusco helped trim the lead to 58-52 with 26 seconds left in the third period.
Cabness hit another 3-pointer to start the fourth period, and the Judges would get no closer than nine points the rest of the game.
Kaplan Ambrose added 10 points, five steals and two assists for Handley. Trammel had nine points, Ryan Pratt had seven points and eight rebounds, and Breylon Miller had five points and eight rebounds.
"Really the expectation is for him to score," Harrell-Zook said of Fusco. "To lead, to be the most efficient player on the floor, to rebound, to talk, instigate huddles. Do all those things leaders should do, But tonight I thought some other guys stepped up. But I thought some other guys weren't ready to play tonight and it hurt us a little bit."
Diggs and Carter had 24 points each to lead Skyline. Carter also had eight rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Dwayne Tucker gave the Hawks a lift off the bench with six points and seven rebounds.
Harrell-Zook said the Judges have had a tough schedule, and he believes it will help them down the road.
"I'll put our schedule up against anybody," he said. "There's not a lot of teams in our district that's going to play Spotswood twice, play Western Albemarle and I'll throw Skyline out there too. There's a reason I put them on the schedule in December. I want to be pressed early. I want to play a bunch of bigs. I want to play the best of the best in December, so that we've seen the best before we hit districts."
Handley is next in action on Wednesday at Broadway.
