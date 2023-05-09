STEPHENS CITY — The contest was there for the taking for either Handley or Sherando after the Warriors scored only 40 seconds into the second half to tie Monday's girls' soccer game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Not surprisingly, a Judges team that has taken ownership of the second half of the season took control of the second half of Monday's game.
Handley freshman Stephanie Truban scored nine minutes later and the Judges created most of the game's best scoring chances from there to finish with a 2-1 Class 4 Northwestern District win.
After starting the season 4-4, the Judges have now won eight straight games and will enter next week's district tournament with an overall mark of 12-4 and a district record of 10-2.
"I really like the atmosphere and the positivity that we all have," Truban said. "Even if someone gives up a goal or we have a bad play, our team is always there to give us a pep talk, get us positive, get it in our brains that we could move on to the next play."
Sherando (5-8-1, 5-4-1 district) certainly had a chance to put the Judges into a downward spiral by scoring even quicker than the Judges did in the first half. Handley's Madison Hobson opened the scoring in the fourth minute by drilling a low shot from near the 18 that sophomore Rhys Neff (six saves in the first half) got a piece of but couldn't stop from going past her and off the inside of the far left post. Sophomore forward Mia Hudson had the assist.
Sherando scored after a cross came from the right side to Olivia Lee, who was even with the left post near the top of the 18. She centered the ball to Anna Hill, who knocked the ball past Handley goalkeeper Emma Westfall.
"I think [the goal] was a wake-up call," Truban said. "It showed that we definitely needed to put our best foot forward. During the second half, we brought the energy up, and we kept going and going, and we did our best."
Nine minutes later, Truban would provide all the scoring the Judges would wind up needing. After a strong turn on a defender near the end line on the right side, sophomore Emeryce Worrell played the ball into the middle of the box. The ball touched a couple of players before finding its way to Truban, who was able to push the ball past goalkeeper Morgan Catalano.
Handley wasn't able to add to its lead due in part to Catalano (nine saves in the second half), but Judges coach Nicole Hobson liked the way her team finished out the game.
"It was a little hard for us to collect and hold that possession that we're used to, because the bumpiness of the field, it was a very bouncy, rolly, falling down type of game," Hobson said. "We got a lot of opportunities. It was just a matter of finishing. [Catalano] was very good on the ground, and we just needed to get the ball in the air."
The Warriors had their opportunities as well. They finished with 14 shots for the game to Handley's 22, but they only put three on frame, partly as a result of inaccuracy from long distance. Sherando had a corner kick in the final two minutes after the ball was mistakenly ruled to go across the end line off Handley, but the Judges cleared the ball away in the box with a header.
"I think we did a good job of competing with them the entire game," Sherando coach Stacey Macoff said. "I was happy with the opportunities we created, the combinations we had. We just couldn't find the back of the net. You've got to find the back of the net."
Neff and Catalano did their part to keep Handley out of the Warriors' net. Neff made saves on three rapid-fire close-range shots in the 19th minute, and Catalano had a couple of instances where she stopped a close-range shot and also snuffed out a rebound attempt. The duo has split time throughout the season.
"We take it one game with them," Macoff said. "We warm them up, we talk to them, we think about the opponent that we're playing, and that's how we make our decision. They're both competing at a high level and both bring different skills to the game, so we just really just try to look at who looks good today and what does our opponent look like as well."
Macoff feels both players have grown over the course of the season, as well as the entire team. Sherando — which has only one senior — is 5-0-1 against district foes Millbrook, Fauquier and Liberty this season.
"I think these girls have gotten to know each's other play so much better, and they've started to communicate a lot more," Macoff said. "They really realize that communication is the key to our success, and without that, we kind of fall flat sometimes."
The Warriors are next in action on Thursday at home against James Wood. Handley still has a chance at competing in a region berth playoff game with the Colonels if James Wood loses one of its final two games, but even if the Judges finish second in the district they're excited for the district tournament.
"I hope we can ride on our momentum," Nicole Hobson said.
