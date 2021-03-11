It’s been nearly two weeks since the Handley football team opened its season with a 48-14 loss to Kettle Run and the early break couldn’t have come at a better time for the Judges.
With several basketball players from the state runner-up squad and a wrestler having less than a week of practice, Handley struggled against the now 2-0 Cougars.
With the other four teams having already opened up Class 4 Northwestern District play, Handley coach Dan Jones is hoping the time off will help in the Judges’ district opener tonight at Fauquier.
“It’s tremendous having everybody to get that continuity, to be consistent and not having to repeat ourselves when somebody new comes in,” Jones said of the practice time after the loss. “It’s been a big step. It’s like our [usual] summer in a sense.”
The Judges used the time to make additions and corrections from Week 1.
“We’ve been putting in our whole offense and fixing the mistakes we had,” Jones said. “We just had to look at what we did on film and correct it. We did a lot of good things and some things we needed to correct. That’s what we’ve been working on.”
Jones said the Judges must be ready to face the Falcons (2-1, 0-1 Class 4 Northwestern District), who have served notice that they are improved from last season’s 4-6 overall mark and sixth-place finish among eight teams in the full district.
Fauquier, led by coach Karl Buckwalter, turned some heads by knocking off defending district champion Liberty 21-14 in their second game this season. That non-district victory ended Fauquier’s 14-game losing streak against the Eagles (who were without their starting quarterback).
Last week, the Falcons gave Kettle Run fits for most of their district clash. The Cougars led just 3-0 at the half and 10-0 entering the final quarter before pulling away to a 44-0 win.
“They’re tough,” Jones said of the Falcons. “I look at them as they are a bunch of wrestlers. They’re tough-nosed. They’re kids that don’t quit. They’re quick. They’re aggressive. They create chaos on defense. On offense, they run with precision.”
Fauquier’s defense has certainly been impressive. The Falcons blanked Culpeper County 20-0, recovered two fumbles against Liberty and forced three fumbles against Kettle Run.
“Their secondary is good, don’t get me wrong, but their box players are very good,” Jones said. “They’re hard to deal with.”
Jones says the Falcons’ run defense has been tough. Paul Heisler is stalwart on the line and freshman linebacker Kobe Link has created multiple turnovers.
“It’s going to be a heck-of-a challenge for us to run the ball,” he said. “In all of their games, they’ve stopped the run and forced you to pass to be successful. That’s because their front three and their linebackers are studs.”
The Falcons offense is led by quarterback J.T. Diehl, who can hurt teams with both passing and rushing, especially when scrambling out of the pocket. Diehl ran for a touchdown and passed for one in the Falcons’ 35-21 loss to Handley in 2019. He is the third of three brothers to play the position at Fauquier.
“They’ve had a Diehl there the last 20 years it feels like,” Jones said. “He’s a tough-nosed kid and he has the football knowledge. He’s a player and he can hurt you with his legs as well as his arm. … He’s a special kid and a competitor. He’ll find a way to hurt you.”
Diehl took a beating last season against the Judges. Stephen Daley had two of Handley’s five sacks in that contest. Diehl still had the Falcons battling near the end.
“They don’t quit,” Jones said. “That’s who they are. It doesn’t matter what the score is you better play them like it’s 0-0 because that’s what they’re playing it like.”
Handley’s offense and defense gets a boost with the return of running back/defensive back Dayvon Newman, who left after a quarter against Kettle Run. Aidan Haines was 8 for 12 for 119 yards in the opener.
“We’re going to try to take advantage of what they give us,” Jones said. “We’re not going to force it. If they give us one area, we’ll take our chances with that. If we’re able to mix it up and do both, we’ll call it that way. Whatever they give us, we’re going to have to take.”
Jones said his team has responded well after the season opener.
“We talked to them and said, ‘Listen, we went into that game knowing we had a little bit to learn about ourselves. We didn’t want that outcome to be what it was, but you have to learn from it,’” he said. “Sometimes you learn more from a loss from a win.”
Handley will need to put those lessons of use against a squad that has played three times as many games as the Judges.
“They have got that advantage in a sense that they have been able to find themselves and critique the little things to get where they are,” Jones said. “It’s not an excuse. They are going to be a little bit ahead of us in the experience level, but a game is a game and you play it the way it is. That’s all you can do.
“We have to execute,” Jones added. “For us to perform at our best is what it is going to take. It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have to drive the ball. We’re going to have to hold onto the ball. We’re going to have to play great on defense. We’re going to have to execute on both sides. They are a quality team and they don’t give up.”
