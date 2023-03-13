WINCHESTER — Winchester resident Judy Humbert, 76, has given much to her community, and according to members of the Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a formal expression of gratitude for her service is long overdue.
“The U.S. military should study her,” quips AAUW member Theresa Merkel, “because if anyone can fly under the radar it’s her! Judy is an historian, a lecturer, an advocate and an outstanding citizen in our community. It is our view that she has managed to contribute to the quality of life for all, without adequate recognition.”
Community members plan to bring her accomplishments to light this Friday night as she is honored as AAUW’s 2023 Woman of the Year.
Merkel, the chair of the committee who chooses each year’s honoree, says the public is invited to Friday’s event, which will take place at the Godfrey Miller Center's Woltz Pavilion at 26 S. Loudoun St. (accessed from the Loudoun Street Mall) in downtown Winchester starting at 6 p.m. The ceremony will also include a posthumous award for the AAUW Winchester Branch’s past president, Mary Froehlich, who died last year. A reception will follow the awards ceremony.
The national AAUW was founded in 1881 to promote women’s education, particularly baccalaureate and post-graduate, and was initially called The Association of College Alumnae. In 1931, the Winchester Branch of AAUW was formed at the home of Mrs. Herbert Larrick.
Upon learning that she will be recognized, Humbert says, “I was very humbled. You do things because your heart says to do them, not for reward.”
In fact, she believes it is our duty to serve others. Her favorite quote? “Service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth,” attributed to Shirley Chisholm, an American politician who, in 1968, became the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress.
Humbert, born in Winchester, graduated from Douglas High School in 1965 where she played basketball, was a cheerleader and was a majorette in the school band. Her school spirit continues as she works with members of the Douglas Alumni Association on museum space at the newly renovated Winchester Public Schools' administration building on North Kent Street.
As an adult, Humbert worked at Rubbermaid Commercial Products for 35 years. A portion of that time was spent as Supervisor of Customer Complaints, where her congeniality was put to the test. “You learn about people,” she says.
One person who modeled grace throughout Humbert’s life is 100-year-old Mary Cross, a woman from her church whom she has known since she was 5 years old. “She always says ‘thank you’ and ‘Can I give you a hug?’ To see somebody live that type of life is an inspiration to me and makes me want to do better.”
She also describes Cross as a “giver.”
“I’ve seen her give in Sunday School. I’ve seen her give in church. I’ve seen her sew for people. I’ve seen how she has nurtured kids. I’ve always known her to be a giver.”
Humbert’s parents also modeled the benevolence that Humbert now models for others. Her father was a Boy Scout leader. Her mother served in her church. “We grew up seeing people in their own way give back to their community,” she says.
Humbert has been a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for more than 50 years and has served in multiple leadership positions there.
She is also passionate about local history and was honored with the Shenandoah University President’s Award for Outstanding Service in Community History in 2000.
As a member of the Black History Task Force, Humbert helped research, write and submit applications for highway markers for the Rev. Robert Orrick home at 15 S. Braddock St., the Madison Briscoe home at the corner of Kent and Cork streets and the Brown family home at the corner of Loudoun Street and Fairfax Lane.
Humbert says her biggest passion project has been researching Winchester’s untold African American stories, and she has been particularly intrigued by the Brown family who Humbert says had eight children in the early 20th century, six of whom became doctors or pharmacists.
“You don’t see that even today,” she says. “They’re all buried in Orrick Cemetery (an African-American cemetery on South Braddock Street). In their wills, they all specified that they wanted to come back to be buried in Winchester. They loved Winchester.”
Humbert wants to share her own love for Winchester and its history with others, particularly with children. “There are so many untold stories about Black people in Winchester,” she says. “If children read stories about what other people can do, they’ll say ‘That’s possible for me.’ So there’s an inspiration piece to it.”
