The imminent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban insurgents, amid the withdrawal of American military and diplomatic forces, comes as President Joe Biden has been basking in praise at home for his early success in combating the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued this country and much of the rest of the world.
With his rapid seizure of that crisis by mobilizing and overseeing the distribution of effective vaccines, and by laying out a broad agenda for economic recovery at home, Biden has launched perhaps the most ambitious comeback effort since FDR’s broadly successful assault on the Great Depression. Indeed, he has pointed to that experience as a model for what he hopes to achieve in his first presidential term.
But the spectacle of such a conspicuous failure of a military adventure in the Middle East, which Biden never fully embraced as a senator or as President Barack Obama’s vice president, now untimely intrudes on his current reverie.
In a July 8 press conference on developments in Afghanistan, Biden had this to say:
“The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan, to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden, and to (degrade) the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against United States. We achieved those objectives. That’s why we went.”
Biden continued: “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build. And it’s the right and responsibility if the Afghan people alone to decide the future. And how they want to run their country.”
At the same time, the president said his military and intelligence advisers told him they were confident that the Afghan leaders were capable of protecting their homeland against any resurgent terrorist challenge emanating from within. But with the Taliban seizing on the scheduled American withdrawal to broaden their hold on most of the country and cities outside the capital of Kabul, that confidence seems wishful at best.
At the end of the July 8 White House press conference, Biden was asked if the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan were inevitable. He replied that it was not. The Afghan army, with 300,000 troops, “as well-equipped as any army in the world,” Biden said could handle 75,000 Taliban fighters. “It is not inevitable.”
A reporter then asked him, “Do you trust the Taliban, Mr. President?” He replied: “It’s a silly question, Do I trust the Taliban? No, but I trust the capability of the Afghan military, which is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war.”
Biden also was asked: “Were the last 20 years (in Afghanistan) worth it?” He replied: “I opposed permanently having American forces in Afghanistan. I argued from the beginning, as you may recall. ... We went for two reasons, one, to bring Osama Bin Laden to the gates of hell,” and to “eliminate Al Qaeda’s capacity to deliver more attacks on the United States from that territory. We accomplished both of those objectives, period.”
He concluded then: “But the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” He flatly denied any valid comparison with how our presence in Vietnam ended. “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted from the roof of an embassy of the United States Afghanistan,” he said. “It is not at all comparable.”
Without the advantage of hindsight, these optimistic views of Afghanistan might have been understandable at the time. But the swift and comprehensive capture of so many Afghan regional capital cities in recent weeks casts an otherwise intrusive shadow on his first months in the Oval Office.
(5) comments
Cue the "Yeah, but... !!!" Prog-Left sycophant apologists! [lol] Biden is nothing but a little sleepy zombie trying to keep his handlers happy by not saying the wrong thing to get in trouble... [lol]
Biden has had very, VERY little sucess battling the virus. This was due in part to his leaving the southern border WIDE open and allowing tens of thousands of covid infected illegals to cross the border and releasing them into American society a couple of weeks later. As for Afghanistan, the decision to withdraw is the correct one, mainly because as he stated yesterday, the Afgans do not have the will to fight for a better country. Those of us that have been there saw that attitude at least 15 years ago, and it is a well known fact in the US military. But as for the drawdown/withdraw, one of two things happened. Either the military and bidens intel people gave him bad info, for which they should be fired, or he ignored the intel and this goatrope followed, for which HE should be fired. I suspect a combo of the the two. Milley should be relieved, today, It's apparent that far too much time has been spent looking for "white supremists" in the military and no where near enough time spent in the planning department. And believe me, our adversaries are watching. I'm sure the CHICOMs are wondering if now is the time to grab Taiwan, since apparently the Americans can't even handle an evacuatation of it's personnel from a country. I really hope we can make it thru the next three years.
How soon we forget that Trump took a primarily business/economic view of the pandemic, repeating wishful thinking that it would just evaporate in the warmth of the spring weather. And yet the editors of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine take a different view. "Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test. They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy. . . . The response of our nation’s leaders has been consistently inadequate. Our current leaders have undercut trust in science and in government, causing damage that will certainly outlast them. Instead of relying on expertise, the administration has turned to uninformed “opinion leaders” and charlatans who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies. . . When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs."
"...basking in praise at home for his early success in combating the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued this country and much of the rest of the world"? Where's the Kool-Aid being served? If there was any "praise" to bask in, it should be Donald Trump taking the victory lap. Mr. Biden only inherited the supply and delivery machine our former President set into motion. The only thing Mr. Biden had to do was not get in progress' way. If there is any success on the part of the Biden administration it might be found here, although it has been statistically proven that it was the threats posed by the Delta variant that had more to do with moving the "needle" on any increase in vaccinations. Even with Delta's help however, the Biden goals feel far short of his own predictions.
Seems the job is a might tougher when one changes from the arm chair to the Oval Office chair. The number of Covid-19 cases that Mr. Biden has allowed to flood through the southern border has offset any so-called "success" in battling the pandemic. He couldn't even get his own Vice-President to go to the border to witness this humanitarian crisis that has been Mr. Biden's own doing in his haste to reverse anything Trump. set in place.
I'm waiting for the Trump bumper stickers to start showing up on vehicles soon, asking the rhetorical question, "Miss Me Now?"
@Revben - Great response! [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.