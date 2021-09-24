As if President Joe Biden's messy withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan hasn't caused enough dismay. On Friday, a Pentagon spokesman has admitted that a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, was a mistake. The Afghan worker suspected of loading explosives into a truck was in fact carrying cans of water to his family.
The incident has marked the low point in Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan, a deplorable coda to the whole fiasco. Republicans in Congress meanwhile continue to fall in line behind Donald Trump in his assault on the Biden's botched pullout, leaving Secretary of State Antony Blinken to defend his boss' handling of the matter.
Blinken, in testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee before the latest admission, noted that Biden from the outset had acted on Trump's decision as president in 2020 to pull the Americans out, which Trump never did. Still, Blinken has been obliged to make the best of a bad situation.
"President Biden immediately faced the choice between ending the war or escalating it," Blinken told the House committee on Sept. 14. "Had he not followed through on his predecessor's commitment, attacks on our forces and those of our allies would have resumed, and the Taliban's nationwide assault on Afghanistan's major cities would have commenced."
Blinken at the same time argued that "even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces" remained. It was a candid acknowledgment of the failure of his own intelligence agents to foresee what lay ahead.
By way of accentuating the positive, Blinken observed: "In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety." Biden continued to promise that all Americans desiring to depart would brought out, and it was estimated that 100 were in that category.
Leading Republicans in Congress have been quick to pounce. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top GOP member on the committee, said: "I never thought in my lifetime that I would see an unconditional surrender to the Taliban. The American people don't like to lose, especially to the terrorists."
Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina said Biden "should resign" for leaving behind so much military equipment and closing the Bagram air base, which he suggested led to the death of 13 American military personnel in a bomb attack during the evacuation. Rep. Steve Chabot, Republican of Ohio, conceded that "the majority of Americans wanted to leave Afghanistan, but not like this."
Still another Republican, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, tasked Blinken to justify how American relief aid had fallen into the hands the hands of the Taliban. Blinken argued that the United States works with the UN and with nongovernmental organizations "with long-tested methods," so aid would not flow through the Taliban government.
In similar defensive tone, the top Democrat on House Foreign Affairs, Rep. Gregory Weeks of New York, observed: "Disentangling ourselves from the war in Afghanistan was never going to be easy. And for our friends who presume a clean solution for the withdrawal exists ... I've yet to hear the clean withdrawal option because I don't believe one exists."
In all, Secretary Blinken, who was candidate Biden's top foreign policy adviser in his 2020 presidential campaign, is earning his boss' confidence and loyalty now, in taking these verbal bullets from the political opposition in this most trying period for the new administration.
Jules Witcover's column is syndicated by Tribune Content Agency.
