As an eyewitness reporter who stood only feet away watching as two burly Robert F. Kennedy bodyguards wrested the handgun from the shooter in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on the night of June 5, 1968, I heard the news of his parole last week with conflicting feelings.
I had no doubt that Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of the murder, was guilty of a historic crime in the nation's political annals. Kennedy was headed toward a possible Democratic presidential nomination at the time. Instead, the following November, Republican Richard Nixon narrowly defeated Democrat Hubert Humphrey.
As pro football star Roosevelt Greer and Olympic track champion Rafer Johnson finally disarmed Sirhan, I saw enough for myself that night to warrant his conviction and the death penalty. Only half an hour earlier, near the same spot, Bob Healy of the Boston Globe and I had kidded Kennedy about a television interview he had just had with Roger Mudd of CBS News. I had assured him he had been quite "ruthful" despite his reputation in the press corps as "Ruthless Robert."
Sirhan eventually received a sentence of life imprisonment. Now 77 years old, he expressed remorse, telling two parole commissioners: "Over half a century has passed, and that young, impulsive kid I was does not exist anymore." He added: "Sen. Kennedy was the hope of the world, and I injured and I harmed all of them, and it pains me to experience that, the knowledge for such a horrible deed."
Was that very tardy act of contrition sufficient enough to warrant his release? Two of the victim's sons said they agreed. As for me, having seen with my own eyes more than enough to warrant that life sentence, my first response was to question the outcome. Much of my generation had pinned its hopes for the future on this vivid and inspirational anti-war figure.
One of the five others wounded that night walking behind Kennedy, Paul Schrade, has said he does not believe it was Sirhan who shot him. But that scene of Greer and Johnson prying the gun from his hand has disturbed many a sleepless night for me ever since.
A United Auto Workers member working on the Kennedy campaign at the time who also was shot, Schrade has accused the Los Angeles Police Department of covering up a real shooter without identifying anyone.
He has told a local NBC News outlet: "I don't excuse him (Sirhan) for what he did, but I don't excuse the LAPD and the district attorneys for 52 years of saying he's guilty when he' s not."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the eldest son, said of the parole: "My father, I think, would be really happy today. My father believed in compassion. The ideals of our justice system are the possibility of redemption and the importance of forgiveness. He didn't believe justice was just about revenge."
In April 1969, a jury convicted Sirhan and sentenced him to death. But when California abolished capital punishment in 1972, his sentence was reduced to life imprisonment. He has been eligible for release since 1975, and a full parole board has 120 days to review the case, after which Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will have 30 days to uphold the decision, reverse it or return it to the parole board further consideration.
Six other Kennedy children, however, have released a statement condemning the pardon decision, saying they intended to challenge it "every step of the way," adding: "We are devastated that the man who murdered our father has been recommended for parole."
As for me as one of the few close eyewitnesses to the shooting of a man I came know and admire, I'm content to know there is a just process to decide the outcome, but have little personal compassion for the accused, considering the consequences of the regrettable event.
Jules Witcover's column is syndicated by Tribune Content Agency.
