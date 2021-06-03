STEPHENS CITY — Julia Young resigned from Town Council on Tuesday night, leaving a vacancy on the six-member panel.
Young was elected to Stephens City Town Council in November, succeeding Joseph Hollis, who did not to seek another four-year term.
At the time of her election, Young was 28 years old, making her council's youngest member. She campaigned to make the town a more welcoming place for people of color and the LGBTQ community. She also wanted to help Stephens City recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Mike Diaz said on Wednesday that Young's father passed away right after she was elected.
“She thought everything was going to be fine, but it turned out that family issues had become overwhelming, and she needed to focus on that,” Diaz said. “So just due to family issues, she has seen it necessary to have to resign.”
Young could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
During her time on council, Young frequently missed meetings, including Tuesday’s council meeting. Diaz said while town officials understood her situation, Young decided that she should step down so that someone who can dedicate more time to the position can serve on council.
“We are disappointed that it didn’t work out but completely understand the circumstances and wish her and her family well,” Diaz said.
A special election will need to be held in November to fill the remainder of Young's four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024. Diaz said the town is currently seeking applications for someone to serve on council in an interim capacity until the special election is held. He said applications will be accepted until the end of the month.
For more information, contact the Town Office at 540-869-3087 or visit: www.stephenscity.org/contact-us.
Those seeking to run in the special election need to file their candidacy with the Frederick County Office of Elections by Aug. 13.
