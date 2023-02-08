Have you been having trouble sleeping at night? Do you toss and turn and never quite get to sleep? Do you wake up several times? If you answered yes to any of these questions and it's been going on for several days to one week, you may have insomnia.
A diagnosis of insomnia requires that a person have difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or waking too early (or any combination of these). Primary insomnia is the term for insomnia that is unrelated to any other physical or mental health disorder, while secondary insomnia is when the insomnia is known to be caused by or directly related to another condition.
There are several well-described causes of insomnia. They include:
Stress. When you experience protracted stress related to work, health, finances, relationships or even the current global pandemic, you may develop insomnia.
Health issues. A number of medical conditions can disrupt your sleep, such as allergies, asthma, acid reflux, chronic pain, hyperthyroidism and sleep apnea. Mental health problems, like depression and anxiety, can keep you from getting enough sleep, too.
Food and drink. Alcohol, caffeine and eating large, heavy meals close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep.
Daily habits. Habits such as spending time on your phone or tablet before bedtime can preclude restful sleep. The blue light from your devices tells your brain to wake up. Long afternoon naps can also disrupt your natural sleep cycle.
Drugs. Some prescribed medicines, such as antidepressants, anticonvulsants, appetite suppressants and steroids may make it more difficult for you to sleep. Over-the-counter drugs like cold medicines and decongestants can also cause insomnia.
Short-term insomnia typically goes away on its own. If your insomnia is present over a period of three months, I suggest that you make an appointment with your doctor for a sleep evaluation. In the meantime, you can support yourself in achieving better sleep by considering these 10 lifestyle tips:
No. 1: Keep a sleep diary. Begin writing in a notebook or an online diary in order to assess patterns in your sleep habits. Note the time that you go to bed and the time that you wake up daily. Record any stressors that may interrupt your sleep. Rate the quality of your sleep each day.
No. 2: Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, including weekends.
No. 3: Stay active. When you exercise for at least 30 minutes during the day, you improve your chance of getting a good night's sleep. However, don't exercise within two hours of bedtime.
No. 4: Meditate. Meditation has been shown to increase sleep time, improve sleep quality and make it easier to fall (and stay) asleep.
No. 5: Use your bed only for sleeping and sex. Go somewhere else in your home for reading, watching television or using your smartphone, tablet or computer. Use of digital devices can hyperarouse your nervous system and lead to poor sleep.
No. 6: Create a buffer zone from work. Say no to work-related or other stressful tasks two hours before bed.
No. 7: Be careful with what you eat and drink. Make 2 p.m. your cutoff for caffeine. Don't drink alcohol if you are having trouble sleeping. While alcohol can make you drowsy, it is disruptive to normal sleep patterns. Don't eat heavy meals, chocolate or sugary foods for two to three hours before bedtime.
No. 8: Ensure that your bedroom is dark and quiet and that the temperature is cool and comfortable for sleeping. Consider using ear plugs, white noise machines, a sleep mask or blackout curtains to help you to maintain a comfortable sleep atmosphere.
No. 9: Undertake a relaxing nightly routine. This might include a warm bath or shower, soothing music or restorative yoga poses that help you to unwind at the end of each day. It may be helpful to develop a bedtime ritual with one of more of these techniques.
No. 10: Check your medications and supplements. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if any of the drugs or supplements you take could keep you awake at night.
Dr. Julie Rosenberg's column is syndicated by Creators.
