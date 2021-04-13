Those looking for some gardening inspiration this year might want to check out the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association’s first-ever Gardening in the Valley Tour this June.
Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26, rain or shine, the tour will feature five “uniquely different and spectacular gardens in Shenandoah County,” the organization says at its website, nsvmga.org/events/garden-tour.
“Each one will provide ideas that gardening enthusiasts of all levels can replicate in their own gardens,” the event description states.
Leading the project is club President Elaine Sprecht, whose garden will be among the five featured on the tour.
“A lot of people picked up gardening in 2020,” she said.
The main goal of the tour, she said, is to provide education for people interested in learning more about gardening, she said.
Master Gardeners will be stationed at each garden to point out educational features, and information tables staffed by Master Gardeners will be at several locations to answer gardening questions.
Locations are:
• Edinburg Mill Biofiltration Garden at 214 S. Main St., Edinburg.
• Country Farm, 5 miles west of Edinburg.
• Monarchs on Meadow, 1.5 miles west of the Interstate 81 Woodstock exit
• In-Town Yard in downtown Woodstock
• Veatch’s Gleann Arboretum, 17 miles west of the Interstate 81 Strasburg exit
Addresses will be given to those who buy tickets, Sprecht said.
Tickets will be available online for $10 per person starting in late April and on the day of the tour for $12 per person at Edinburg Mill, 214 S. Main St., Edinburg, and Pot Town Organics, 181 W. King St., Strasburg. Tickets cannot be purchased at any of the other garden sites.
Proceeds from the tour will benefit the construction of a Peace Pavilion at Corhaven Graveyard, which Sprecht said is an African American slave graveyard at 2883 Quicksburg Road in Quicksburg. The Master Gardeners helped identify graves and planted a garden near the entrance.
Sprecht said this year’s tour offers a great chance for people to get outside and enjoy the community safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the club didn’t offer much programming, she said, so the garden tour is an exciting way to help educate people on ways to improve their gardening efforts while also getting out and enjoying nature.
“The in-town yard is a good example of how you can garden in a smaller space,” she said.
That site will also offer information on the invasive spotted lanternfly, which Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Mark Sutphin said has moved into Shenandoah County as well as Clarke, Warren, Page and Augusta counties.
Sponsoring the tour include CLS landscaping, Pot Town Organics, the Town of Edinburg, Fort Valley Nursery, Richardson Horticultural LLC, Johnston & Rhodes Real Estate, Rockingham Cooperative and some private donors.
Garden tour sites will allow for social distancing while providing hand sanitizer and requiring that visitors wear masks.
For more information, visit nsvmga.org/events/garden-tour.
